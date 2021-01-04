Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Dylan Cleaver - Five takeaways from day two of second test between Black Caps and Pakistan

3 minutes to read

Tom Blundell scored 16 in the Black Caps' first innings against Pakistan. Photo / Photosport

Dylan Cleaver
By:

Dylan Cleaver provides five takeaways from day two of the second test between the Black Caps and Pakistan.

Wagner Sorely Missed

Neil Wagner was ruled out of the second test due to injury. Photo / Photosport
Neil Wagner was ruled out of the second test due to injury. Photo / Photosport

A small but vociferous corner of the Hagley Oval crowd was finding it difficult

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.