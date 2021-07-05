Cricket: Black Caps 'war cry' crushed defeated Indians after world test cricket final

Rubbing it in - Indian players had nowhere to hide as the Black Caps celebrated. Photo/Photosport

The defeated Indian cricketers were left upset by the sounds of a Kiwi "war cry" after the world test final in Southampton.

Indian all-rounder Ravi Ashwin has described how the heartache of losing the inaugural decider was made worse because the two teams were parked in isolation at the same hotel bordering the Ageas Oval.

India, on the floor above the Kane Williamson's victorious Black Caps, were left licking their wounds to the sounds of the Kiwi team celebrations, Ashwin revealed on YouTube.

The Covid sports lockdown rules meant there was nowhere to hide for Virat Kohli's star-studded team.

"After the match, New Zealand have this custom of celebrating with the trophy and a few drinks in the dressing room," said Ashwin, who was reportedly 'numbed' by the shock eight-wicket defeat

"It was tough to see it. I think it is the flip side of having a room above the ground.

"They celebrated until 12. They even arrived at the pitch, and it sounded like a war cry to express their happiness.

"It was quite upsetting to see as we couldn't make it."

Ashwin said the Indian players are currently enjoying life outside a bubble and a three week break before they start a five test series against England, which kicks off the next world test championship.

"It has been quite hard being in the bubble – we have been in the bubble for one and a half years," he said.

"We are able to get some fresh air and step out."