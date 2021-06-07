Cricket: Black Caps v England - Trent Boult 'champing at the bit' for test return, says teammate Kyle Jamieson

Trent Boult goes for a net session during the fourth day of the first test at Lord's. Photosport

Trent Boult goes for a net session during the fourth day of the first test at Lord's. Photosport

Trent Boult has hit the ground raring to go according to one team-mate, as the Kiwi cricketers ramp up their world final preparations.

Boult is back in the reckoning to play this week's second test against England thanks to a relaxation in British quarantine rules, another twist to the confused selection situation.

The left-armer arrived in England during the first test at Lord's where his longtime new ball partner Tim Southee starred, and is set to reclaim his place at Edgbaston even though coach Gary Stead said this week the final decision has yet to be made.

Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson predicted on Gold AM's Country Sport Breakfast that Boult's intentions would be very clear.

"Knowing Boulty, he'll be champing at the bit to get out there," Jamieson told host Brian Kelly.

"Even his few days in the changing room, he was getting a bit angsty and wanting to get out there. He'll be putting his hand up."

Boult's selection for Edgbaston could give a clue to the composition of the side for the test final against India at Southampton next week.

Coach Stead has an earlier-than-expected chance to reunite his world beating pace attack of Southee, Boult, Jamieson and Neil Wagner, as they get their plans in order for India.

The pressure is on all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Mitchell Santner, who failed at Lords, with a late push by some pundits for the inclusion of specialist spinner Ajaz Patel.

But that would force test rookie Jamieson up the order to a more recognised batting position, a big risk for the world final. Jamieson, a schoolboy opener, has been a batting revelation but it is hard to know how a young player will react to the added pressure.

Whatever the makeup of the team for the world final, Stead may also choose to rest a key player at Edgbaston.