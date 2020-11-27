Cricket: Black Caps to take a knee in first Twenty20 against West Indies at Eden Park

The West Indies took a knee during their test series against England. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps and the West Indies will take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of tonight's first Twenty20 cricket international at Eden Park in Auckland.

In the statement, the visitors said they would "continue to show their support in the fight against racism and injustice" by wearing the Black Lives Matter logo and - with the Black Caps - taking a knee ahead of the first match of the Kiwi summer.

The BLM movement was sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said: "Earlier this year, on the test tour of England, the team took the decision to take the knee and wear the BLM logo on the shirt. This was a powerful demonstration in the fight for equality and against injustice, and we want to continue to show our commitment and raise awareness during this series as well."

The West Indies first wore the specially-designed logo during their recent series in England.

The Black Caps and West Indies face off in a series of three T20s, as well as tests in Hamilton and Wellington.