Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Cricket: Black Caps sticking to the plan to avoid England sweep - with a few tweaks

4 minutes to read
Kane Williamson will return for the Black Caps after missing the second test with Covid-19. Photo / Photosport

Kane Williamson will return for the Black Caps after missing the second test with Covid-19. Photo / Photosport

Andrew Alderson
By
Andrew Alderson

Reporter

By Andrew Alderson in Leeds

The result of the third cricket test starting tonight at Headingley pivots on whether New Zealand can assert their authority as world champions.

Yes, they are 2-0 down in a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.