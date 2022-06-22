Kane Williamson will return for the Black Caps after missing the second test with Covid-19. Photo / Photosport

By Andrew Alderson in Leeds

The result of the third cricket test starting tonight at Headingley pivots on whether New Zealand can assert their authority as world champions.

Yes, they are 2-0 down in a dead rubber as a rejuvenated England steal the headlines under the new coach-captain combination of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

Yes, they are struggling at seventh in the test championship, one place ahead of their hosts.

Yes, they are capable of redemption.

Let's remember how tightly the series has been contested. The Black Caps have duelled until midway through the final innings in both matches and then allowed their opponents to get off the hook, or perhaps more aptly in the case of Jonny Bairstow at Trent Bridge, to get on it.

Now is not the time to let England's alpha mentality spook them.

BJ Watling led New Zealand to victory with the country's maiden test century at the ground in 2015.

The man known as The Sheriff offered this summary of the hosts: "They are going to be aggressive, positive and try to move the game forward. We haven't been able to counter that … we're pretty close but have just missed out in key moments to put them under more pressure. I don't think we're far off."

Similarly, the now Black Caps assistant coach Luke Ronchi debuted in that match seven years ago when Watling's knee was unfit to keep.

He wants the current side to remain independent rather than mimicking any gung-ho alternative.

"That's won us a lot of games, so to go away from it too much could be silly or naïve."

Perhaps a couple of personnel adjustments could prove the catalyst.

Captain Kane Williamson is ready to play and has returned to the nets after his bout with Covid, meaning Nottingham debutant Michael Bracewell will likely drop out.

Pace bowler Trent Boult said they need Williamson's experience urgently.

"He's hungry to get out there to lead the side and desperate to get some runs."

Boult also suggested the time has come for one team member to launch his customary short-pitched bowling barrage, in the absence of the injured Kyle Jamieson.

"We've got a guy called Neil Wagner who's itching to play. I'm not sure if he'll walk straight back in."

Wagner most recently featured in the series against South Africa where he took nine wickets at an average of 24.

The 36-year-old left-armer is yet to play in the series, but the move seems logical after the team's lethargic fourth innings bowling at Nottingham.

Boult looked relatively sharp returning match figures of eight for 200 but Tim Southee appeared tired with figures of one for 221. Those runs came at the highest economy rate – 5.13 – in his 87-test career. The 33-year-old has only conceded more runs once – 266 versus England at Lord's in 2015.

Similarly, Matt Henry had few answers with one for 195. However, the pair's pedigree is redoubtable of late. Any move to rest either might look kneejerk. Southee is the incumbent Sir Richard Hadlee medal winner and Henry was the player of the series against South Africa.

Ajaz Patel during a Black Caps training session. Photo / Photosport

Therefore, a four-prong pace attack is an option, if they choose to ignore the spin of Ajaz Patel again.

This time the left-arm orthodox should have a strong case.

Williamson, who spent a number of seasons at Yorkshire, will recall the turn and variable bounce from the fifth day in 2015 when his off-spin delivered three for 15 and Mark Craig picked up five for 121 across the match.

This season 17 of 78 wickets – 22 percent - have fallen to tweak at Headingley across three matches in April and May, so there's an appetite.

New Zealand could opt for a similar XI to that which beat England by eight wickets a year ago at Edgbaston, when Henry was man-of-the-match. The only change would potentially be Williamson for Ross Taylor and Southee for Henry if the skipper gives his most trusted lieutenant a reprieve.

Elsewhere, concern whirls around whether Stokes will be fit. He sat out the first training with a chesty cough after a weekend visit to his old club, Cockermouth.

At the point of writing he had tested negative for Covid while Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow or Joe Root are options to deputise. Jimmy Anderson could also potentially get rested with an ankle niggle.

Harry Brook shapes as an option to debut in the middle order if Stokes is ruled out.