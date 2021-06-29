Cricket: Black Caps hero Kyle Jamieson admits he hid in bathroom during 'nerve-racking' World Test Championship final

Cheree Kinnear breaks down the weekend of sport.

Black Caps hero Kyle Jamieson admits he was so nervous during the final moments of the World Test Championship final that he had to hide in the bathroom while his teammates batted.

Jamieson produced a man of the match performance to help New Zealand claim the World Test Championship over India last week, taking seven wickets at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

While he was ruthless on the field, Jamieson says he had to, at times, retreat to the bathroom to escape the "nerve-racking" final day as his teammates Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor brought it home with the bat.

"It was probably the toughest period of cricket I've been a part of, in terms of watching," Jamieson told Country Sport Breakfast on Gold AM.

"We were sitting inside and actually watching on TV. There was a bit of a delay but it seemed like every ball the Indian crowd was up and about and I was like 'jeez it's a wicket' or something like that, but it turned out it was just a block or a single.

"It was pretty tough to watch. I actually tried to at times go to the bathroom where there was no noise to just get away from it for a while because it was quite nerve-racking. But it was nice to have Kane and Ross out there, two of our greatest ever batters really to calm the nerves and finish the job the way they did."

Kyle Jamieson celebrates with the World Test Championship Mace and his man of the match award. Photo / Photosport

It wasn't too long until it was celebration time as Taylor hit the final runs to secure an eight wicket victory in one of New Zealand cricket's most famous wins.

"It was good. Nothing too crazy," Jamieson said about the post-game celebrations. "We just spent time in the changing room and back in the team room. Obviously with the whole Covid situation, there wasn't a whole lot of getting out and about.

"It was just nice, to be fair, to spend time together and enjoy the time together after a couple of years of hard work and a long tour as well. Just to sit back and enjoy each other's company was quite nice."

It would then be a quick turnaround for Jamieson, who was back on the plane to London shortly after the brief celebrations to join English county side Surrey.

He says he was back on the field playing Twenty20 within 48 hours of the WTC final.

"It was certainly tough to say goodbye to those guys. Coming off a high of what we just experienced and that moment we all enjoyed together, to go and say goodbye was quite tough.

"It was a quick turnaround. I think within 48 hours I was back on the park playing T20 for Surrey. It's kind of the life we live a little bit. But it's nice to stay on and to experience county cricket for the next few weeks."

Jamieson admitted the time away from home hasn't always been easy, but he was thankful to be able to continue playing and developing as a player in multiple forms of the game.

"Yeah I am a little bit," he said when asked if he was missing home. "It's been about three months and will be about just over four months by the time I get out of MIQ. It's been a long time and I've certainly loved my time at home. So it's been tough at times but I guess it's been the environment we're in.

"Look, I'm pretty fortunate to be able to still have our jobs and to be able to go around the world and work. I'm pretty grateful for that but I'm looking forward to getting home in a few weeks' time."