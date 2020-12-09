Cricket: Black Caps get boost ahead of second test

The Black Caps will welcome back BJ Watling for the second cricket test against the West Indies in Wellington starting tomorrow.

The 70-test veteran missed the opening test win in Hamilton with a hamstring injury, and said earlier this week he was at about 95 percent with his recovery.

At that stage, he still had to do full batting, wicket-keeping and sprint sessions to be cleared to return.

But he told Newstalk ZB he's even more confident now that he will play in the test.

"Got through a full training today at top speed, which isn't that fast," he quipped.

"It's feeling pretty good so fingers crossed and should be good to go on Friday," Watling added.

Watling has made two of his eight test centuries at the Basin Reserve and is two dismissals away from joining the top 10 all-time list for test wicketkeeper.