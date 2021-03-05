Cricket: Black Caps bowler Tim Southee reprimanded over clash with umpire

Tim Southee has had a rare run-in with the ICC's judicial panel. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps pace bowler Tim Southee has been handed a rare reprimand by cricket officials after a run-in with an umpire during the side's T20 loss to Australia on Wednesday.

Southee, opening the bowling for the side in the first innings, managed to sneak a delivery through the defences of Australian captain Aaron Finch and a huge appeal for LBW quickly followed.

However, after the on-field umpire decided the ball was not going on to hit the stumps and gave a decision of not-out, Southee "shouted at the umpire in a disrespectful manner" according to a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson decided to review the not-out call, which Finch subsequently survived once again.

Tim Southee appeals for the wicket of Aaron Finch. Photo / Photosport

This breach of the ICC code of conduct was deemed to be of the Level 1 variety, which carries a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Southee has since admitted his offence to an ICC judicial panel and has been handed one demerit point - his first for over two years.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

While Southee has performed relatively well with the ball in the two sides' series so far, taking four wickets for 126 runs, the Black Caps have stumbled to two straight losses this week.

The series will now be decided on Sunday in Wellington in a match that begins at midday.