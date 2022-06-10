Black Caps batsman hits six directly into English fan's drink. Video / Sky Sports

By Andrew Alderson at Trent Bridge

If New Zealand level the three-test cricket series against England at Nottingham, they might be hard-pressed to find a better reason than improved core batting skills... and a pint of cider.

Daryl Mitchell looked to attacking spinner Jack Leach on the opening day, which included depositing one delivery in local fan Susan's pint pot before the pavilion from the third ball of the 56th over.

The Black Caps organised the delivery of a replacement drink, according to local fan base the Barmy Army.

Perhaps the more important cider-effect, if you will, is that the ball was not replaced, despite the reduction in its ability to swing.

Daryl Mitchell takes a photo with the spectator (right) who's pint he destroyed with a six. Photo / Photosport

No one had the pip, but you might say the hosts ended up with a bad apple given the calibre of pace bowlers in their attack. They still had to bowl a regulation 24.3 overs to renew.

"It did swing a little bit less," claimed England bowling coach Jon Lewis.

"The ball was softer, which means it's hard to get past the bat with any pace."

Devon Conway, who made 46 in the first innings, was more concerned about making sure the visitors had paid for Susan's next round. He expected Mitchell to put his hand in his pocket.

"I certainly hope he does. That would be part of our culture to do that sort of thing.

"Timmy Southee spotted it quite well [from the team balcony]. He called it straight away when it landed in the drink."

So what did Conway make of the outcome?

"We were shocked they didn't change the ball with all the Covid protocols these days.

"Certainly it didn't swing as much, so I think Daryl played a smart role there. I saw the umpire try to dry it as much as he could with a towel."

Law 4.5 states that: "If, during play, the ball cannot be found or recovered or the umpires agree that it has become unfit for play through normal use, the umpires shall replace it with a ball which has had wear comparable with that which the previous ball had received before the need for its replacement."

England would seem to have a case, your honour.

Tom Blundell raises his bat to acknowledge the applause as he reaches his half century. Photo / Getty

Still, the defining point from the early innings was the revival of New Zealand's top four.

In addition to Conway, Tom Latham made 26, Henry Nicholls 30 and Will Young 47. The quartet – with Covid-struck Kane Williamson rather than the returning Nicholls – mustered a total of 50 runs across the Lord's fixture.

"We spoke about being more aggressive, and having that positive mindset and intent to score which we were probably lacking in the first test," Conway said. We tried to control that as best as possible and thankfully reaped the rewards."

"A number of us got good starts and didn't quite capitalise but you have to give credit as to how Daryl and Tom [Blundell] went about their partnership, that certainly kept us in a strong position."

At stumps on the opening day New Zealand were 318 for four with Mitchell 81 and Blundell 67 as part of an unbeaten 149-run stand.