Pat Cummins in action for Australia against India in a T20 World Cup warm-up match. Photo / Getty

Australian captain Pat Cummins says he will not feature as an ambassador for Cricket Australia's biggest financial backer.

The Test skipper on Tuesday spoke publicly as a storm erupted about his boycott of the governing body's partnership with Alinta Energy.

Reports emerged on Tuesday morning Cummins had expressed concern about his ongoing partnership with Alinta Energy.

He is reported to have taken issue with the energy provider's parent company Pioneer Sail Holdings, one of Australia's biggest carbon emitters.

Cummins has repeatedly made public stands for environmental and climate change causes - often leaving him exposed to torrents of criticism.

Cummins earlier this year came under fire after he launched Cricket For Climate, a group focused on equipping grassroots clubs with solar panels and other initiatives in order to reduce their carbon output to net zero.

He was widely condemned at the timing of the launch as he fronted a press conference just days before former cricket coach Justin Langer was forced to resign.

Now the storm has erupted again with Cummins' environmental advocacy causing friction with Cricket Australia's biggest commercial partner.

The partnership is reported to have been worth $40 million over four years for Cricket Australia's coffers.

Cricket Australia said it has reached a mutual agreement with Alinta Energy for the deal to be cut early and will remain in place for just one more summer.

The Age report claims Cricket Australia is now going to market to find a new naming rights sponsor.

The Australian first reported Cummins had spoken to Cricket Australia about his ethical objections to the partnership and would not feature in the company's commercial operations of advertising campaigns this summer.

The report claimed Cummins was able to avoid being involved because of the details in standard playing contracts allowing him to step aside after two years as one of the faces of the company. It has not escaped his detractors that Cummins had previously featured in TV ads for Alinta.

The report revealed Cummins approached Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley to voice his objections. It comes after a similar storm erupted between the Diamonds and Netball Australia with players reportedly left offside by the governing body's long-term partnership with Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting mining company.

Cummins faced the press on Tuesday and stood by his convictions, but denied he strong-armed Cricket Australia into abandoning the deal.

"No, not at all. Nick, the CEO and I have a really good relationship. We talk about lots of things. But no, I've been a big supporter of all our partners over the last few years," said Cummins.

"I think it's probably a stretch exactly what happened."

He cautioned Cricket Australia and other sporting bodies from accepting commercial sponsorships that did not align with the values of players.

"I think it's always been a balance. You've seen certain players make decisions based on religions or maybe certain foods they eat, they won't partner specific partners," said Cummins.

"But we really thank all our partners for everything they do for Cricket Australia and for grassroots supporting the game, and we know our responsibilities. We try and do our best."