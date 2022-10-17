A toddler goes flying at the Scotland vs West Indies game. Photo / Twitter

The T20 World Cup is underway on Australian soil but it's not just the cricket providing the entertainment in the early days of the tournament.

The first two days of the World Cup have seen Namibia and Scotland produce shock upset wins over Sri Lanka and the West Indies, respectively.

But midway through Scotland's innings on Monday, a moment of equal amusement and terror occurred just beyond the boundary rope.

In between overs, the camera panned to the hill at Hobart's Blundstone Arena and chaos miraculously ensued.

A young child had somehow managed to climb over the railing down the bottom of the hill and toppled head first to the ground just below.

A man, who many assumed to be their dad, was then seen frantically scampering after the toddler, hopping over the railing to retrieve them.

Sure enough, the footage quickly went viral on social media cricket fans and parents alike had a chuckle at the unfortunate incident. The video has racked up more than 300,000 views.

The camera cut away before the man picked up the child but there have been no reports of injury and hopefully no harm was done.

As for the match itself, Scotland defeated two-time T20 World Cup winners the West Indies by 42 runs in a major upset.

Scotland posted a defendable total of 5/160 from its 20 overs, largely thanks to opener George Munsey's 66 not out.

The West Indies made a reasonable start to their innings but lost wickets at regular intervals to give themselves no chance of chasing down the total.

The Windies had a horror collapse, losing seven wickets for just 26 runs to give Scotland the upper hand.

Jason Holder steadied the ship somewhat and topscored for his side with 38, but he was one of only four West Indies players to reach double figures.

Scotland bowled their much-fancied opponents out for 118 in the 19th over, with captain Mark Watt finished with figures of 3/12 off four overs.

It was a stunning upset by Scotland over the only team to have won the T20 World Cup more than once — the West Indies lifted the trophy in 2012 and 2016.

Scotland's win came a day after Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs to open the T20 World Cup with an absolute boilover.

Making the result even more surprising is the fact Scotland have only played two T20 Internationals since last year's T20 World Cup.

The result means Scotland is on top of Group B in the preliminary group stage of the tournament, where the top two teams from Group A and B will progress to the Super 12 stage.

Meanwhile, Australia suffered a late collapse against India in its final warm up game, losing by six runs.

Australia's T20 World Cup campaign gets underway against New Zealand at the SCG on Saturday.