Cricket: Andrew Alderson - Momentum is test cricket's game-changer

3 minutes to read
Andrew Alderson and Dylan Cleaver review the 4th day of the 1st cricket test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Mt Maunganui after Tim Southee joined the exclusive 300 wicket club.
Andrew Alderson
By:

Sports reporter, NZ Herald

Tempo is a blue-chip asset of test cricket.

You can be snoring beneath the canopy of the latest self-help book the family bought you for Christmas one minute, the next you can't avert your eyes

