Cricket: Accommodation choices allow for Black Caps and India to get early look at each other ahead of World Test Championship final

Henry Nicholls says the Black Caps have had an early look at India. Photo / Photosport

Hotel bookings have played into the hands of the Black Caps and India as they ramp up preparations ahead of their inaugural World Test Championship final.

Both teams have been based in England since the start of June and are in Southampton with the cricket test starting on Friday night.

The Black Caps come off a dominant showing against England in their two-test series, with victory in the second match at Edgbaston by eight wickets. While the first encounter at Lord's was a draw, it was a case of weather robbing the Black Caps of a likely win rather than their own or their opposition's hand.

It will add needed buoyancy to the step of the New Zealand players, given it's been 16 months since they faced India in any format. But if they wanted any more insight in how to dethrone the Indian outfit, who finished top of the World Test Championship table, the Kiwis only need to look outside their bedroom windows to catch a glimpse.

Batsman Henry Nicholls says they're back at the hotel they stayed at when first arriving in England, which is situated directly next to the Rose Bowl cricket ground in Southampton.

"They're [India] also staying on the hotel; they're in the third floor above us. We trained this morning they train in the afternoon, and then vice versa tomorrow," he says.

"We're obviously in a bubble as well so you don't get really get too much close contact, but we had a wee look while they were training on the main ground today and saw a few of their bowlers which was good."

While it could give the Black Caps some more study notes, New Zealand teams don't exactly have the finest of pasts when it comes to the prospect of spying ahead of big matches. At the 2019 Rugby World Cup England rugby coach Eddie Jones suggested the All Blacks had spied on them, saying someone was filming one of their training sessions ahead of the tournament's semifinals.

Sir Steve Hansen who was New Zealand coach at the time laughed off the claims.

In 2016 while staying in Sydney for a Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies, a listening device was discovered in the All Blacks' team room, uncovered during a security sweep and sending shockwaves around the rugby world.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson (right) and coach Gary Stead. Photo / Photosport

Putting politics to the side, the Black Cap claimed a two-nil series win over India when the former visited New Zealand at the start of 2020 to couple their recent success in red-ball cricket. They swept the series with 10 and seven-wicket wins in the two matches.

The test final will also mark the return to the playing pitch for Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson who has been named in the 15-man squad to be trimmed down to 11 ahead of day one.

The monumental occasion not just for the world of test cricket, but for the Black Caps as a team is continuing to offer a tantalising build-up for the players and coaches. Nicholls says any nerves are usurped by that.

"We're all pretty happy with the preparation … it's something that's very exciting.

"I think you're always a little bit nervous until you get the nod. It's obviously a big occasion, it's pretty cool so I think everyone wants to be a part of it."

Williamson missed the second test against England due to an inflamed left elbow.

"Yeah he seems to be coming along alright, he had a good hit out today – good long hit in the nets," Nicholls said. "Obviously he's a skipper and the way he bats is tremendous so it was a shame to miss him in the last test and I certainly know he's doing everything he can to get right for the final."