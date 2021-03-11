Covid 19 coronavirus: What level 1 means for Auckland sports fans

Auckland's sport lovers will be free to lift themselves from their well-used couches and witness their favourite athletes first-hand this weekend after news the Covid-19 alert level in the region will be lowered at midday on Friday.

After over a week with no new community cases of Covid-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that restrictions for Aucklanders will be lifted from alert Level 2 to Level 1, meaning supporting live sporting events in force is back on the cards.

Two major events in particular will embrace the news: the America's Cup and the Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa clash between the Blues and Highlanders.

While sailing was allowed to get underway on Wednesday in the America's Cup Match series between defender Team New Zealand and challenger Luna Rossa, spectators were not allowed to gather in any meaningful size.

Now, planned spectator events across Auckland are free to embrace the masses while pubs and restaurants can also operate at full capacity; as long as appropriate contact tracing signage is displayed.

Sailing fans will be once again allowed to gather in Auckland's Silo Park to watch the America's Cup Match. Photo / Getty

Featured spectator events for the America's Cup include the official Race Village on Auckland's waterfront where fully-accessible big screens will broadcast the races on Saturday and Sunday at Te Wero Island and in Silo Park.

Other events preparing to host large on-shore America's Cup crowds are Kia Kotahi: Race Days On Takaparawhau/Bastion Point, Devonport's Race Days by the Sea and Takapuna's Waterbourne Beach Festival.

In terms of the off-shore conditions, racing for the boats has been isolated to courses A and E under Covid-19 alert level 2, to discourage large gatherings.

However, weather-permitting, courses B and C will now be available for use. Not only will these courses offer easier views for fans without boats, the also provide more variable wind, tide and current conditions, meaning racing on those courses could be more entertaining.

Elsewhere, rugby fans can resume witnessing the resurgence of the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa with Eden Park operating at full capacity for the side's clash against the Highlanders on Sunday at 3:35pm.

WE ARE ON THIS SUNDAY ✊😤💙#BluesAllDay #WeAreTheBlues pic.twitter.com/vUcJ10WiOg — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) March 11, 2021

Eden Park's outer oval is also hosting the Auckland Hearts against Canterbury in women's domestic ODI cricket on Saturday and Sunday where entry is free for fans from 10:30am.

Looking ahead, the Blues will be hoping the current alert level remains, with a blockbuster clash lined up against the Crusaders at Eden Park on March 21.

Blockbusting Blues winger Caleb Clarke. Photo / Photosport

Other events that will either be free to host large crowds or to run as planned this weekend include the the New Zealand Stadium Offroad Championship at the Manukau International Offroad Stadium, the Maraetai half marathon and Auckland Cup racing at Ellerslie.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus to watch the Cup.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride.

• Don't forget to scan QR codes with the NZ COVID Tracer app when on public transport and entering the America's Cup Village.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.