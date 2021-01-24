Country cricket: Teams thrilling one wicket win against rivals

Bowler Arnav Deb got five wickets off of 30 runs against Weedons on Saturday. Photo / Canterbury Country Cricket

Weedons squeaked a thrilling one-wicket win over rivals Lincoln in the latest round of country cricket on Saturday.

There were also hard-earned victories for Darfield and Ohoka while Sefton thumped a depleted Leeston-Southbridge to consolidate their lead at the top of the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day 2020/21 competition.

Lincoln won the toss and elected to bat on their home domain but were soon ruing the decision when Arnav Deb struck with his second ball.

They were then in all sorts of trouble at 34/6, with Dev, the competition's top wicket-taker with 28, claimed his second five-wicket bag of the season.

A battling unbeaten 36 from 86 balls from Hugh Paterson helped Lincoln to post 108 before they were bowled out in the 42nd over.

But the tiny total proved a real challenge for Weedons, losing wickets throughout their chase.

Akshan and Akshay Gulati bowled tightly to combine for four wickets, while Edgar Paterson chipped out three more, and when Weedons' ninth wicket fell they still needed 11 runs for victory.

The cool head of Charlie Robson, however, steered Weedons home, with an unbeaten knock of 22 off 43 balls to claim the win in the 33rd over.

Ohoka also made hard work of their run chase against Oxford-Rangiora at Pearson Park's oval on Saturday.

The home XI batted first to post a competitive 183/7, led by Dave Fulton's composed 76.

Left-arm paceman Hamish Williams continued his fine run of form with three wickets.

Ohoka's run chase got off to a steady start before Jake Waghorn removed both openers.

Wily off-spinner Mark Murphy then bowled a stunned Harry Fitzpatrick through the gate, sparking more wickets to fall and Ohoka were reeling at 97/6.

But Kyle Brown, returning to top-flight club cricket after time away from the game, played a match-winning knock coming in at number 8.

Brown smashed an unbeaten 47 from just 43 balls to lift Ohoka over the line with three overs to spare.

A savage century by Sefton opener McKenzie Smith set-up a spectacular 160-run win over top-of-the-table rivals Leeston-Southbridge at Leeston Park.

Leeston-Southbridge, with many key players away on Canterbury Country representative duties, were put to the sword by Smith who flailed 107 off just 58 balls. The remarkable 84-minute innings included nine fours and eight sixes.

The other Sefton batsmen kept the foot on the gas too, helping the Seals notch 301 in 44.5 overs.

The combined side never challenged the imposing total and capitulated to be all out for 141 in the 29th over, with Callum Simpson picking up a five-wicket haul.

Five wickets for Will Greenslade helped Darfield defend 178 against Cheviot.

Cullen Moody's 46 was Darfield's top-score after they elected to bat at the neutral Mandeville ground.

Cheviot's run chase was looking comfortable at 99/3 after 19 overs, but when Archie Redfern (31 off 50) and Jack Harris (31 off 35) fell in quick succession, the Magpies crumbled to be all out for 135 in the 33rd over, falling to a 43-run loss.

Southbrook had the bye.

Short scorecards:

• Lincoln 108 (H Paterson 36no, R Sporke 20; A Deb 5/30, H D'Arcy 2/20)

Lost to Weedons 109/9 (C Robson 22no; E Paterson 3/24).

• Oxford-Rangiora 183/7 (D Fulton 76, L Stove 38, J Fleming 23no; H Williams 3/24, K Brown 3/55)

Lost to Ohoka 184/7 (K Brown 47no, R Kelly 23, H Fitzpatrick 22; J Waghorn 3/39, M Murphy 2/30).

• Sefton 301 (M Smith 107, T Harrison 54no, N Granger 42, C Warner 25, M Laffey 25; T Burt 4/56, T Klingender 2/24, B Chamberlain 2/46)

Beat Leeston-Southbridge 141/9 (C Beatson 35, T Field 23no, J McSweeney 21; C Simpson 5/35, J Roberts 3/32).

• Darfield 178 (C Moody 46, T Boyle 31, J Frew 27, M Hogan 25; A Redfern 2/15, S Burnett 2/23)

• Beat Cheviot 135 (A Redfern 31, J Harris 31; W Greenslade 5/33, C Moody 2/5, L Foulkes 2/30).