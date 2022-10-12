Peta Toeava in action against Australia. Photo / Photosport

A revitalised and re-energised Silver Ferns side have stamped their mark in the opening Constellation Cup netball test, beating Australia 56-48 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

New Zealand's strong start edged them ahead of the Aussies, leading by 11 goals after the first quarter. The visitors looked frazzled and frustrated, with the ball flying into Ferns goal shoot Grace Nweke with ease.

A lead against Australia doesn't mean much - especially in a Constellation Cup match, and the visitors did the inevitable and made a comeback with multiple changes paying dividends.

The injection of Jamie-Lee Price into centre and Sunday Aryang into goal defence gave Australia a much-needed boost, coming within three goals in the third quarter. But two clutch intercepts to Ferns goal defence Phoenix Karaka and another from goal keep Kelly Jury enabled the home side to edge ahead in the final quarter.

The third shortest player in Silver Ferns history was the unsung hero. Northern Mystics wing attack Peta Toeava earned her first start in the black dress, and like she often does in a Mystics dress, she impressed. It was just her fourth test for the Ferns, but inexperience was nowhere to be seen.

She possessed confidence and flair, showcasing her telepathic-like relationship with Nweke.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua says Toeava made life hard for the Australian defenders.

"Once again, especially in the first half she showed her amazing ability to thread that ball and connect with Grace. That's probably her first game where she played four quarters – there were moments there where I'm going 'If you're going to keep doing this you're going to get off', but she stuck at it. And I think that's really good."

As Taurua said, Toeava's performance wasn't perfect. At times, risk taking and no-look passes didn't pay off.

But Toeava proved she will have more international caps in the coming years. She'd been on the outer of the Ferns environment due to not meeting fitness standards, but she's now remedied that.

Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio is relishing playing with Toeava in a new-look attack.

"She's the most explosive player I've ever seen on court. She's so easy to read, and when she backs herself she's unstoppable."

Stopping Toeava in the next test is Australia's mission with both teams travelling to Tauranga in the coming days, with the second test on Sunday night. Australia coach Stacey Marinkovich admired Toeava's relationship with Nweke.

"They have good vision, she [Toeava] was powerful off the mark and they used the court space really well to draw us so that they got good angles and feeds in. It's definitely something to look at.

"They've got some good speed in their midcourt and there will be some rotations at some point so it'll be good to experience all of that."