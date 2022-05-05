Voyager 2023 media awards
Bowling to Birmingham: Commonwealth Games culmination of 40-year dream

By Graham Skellern
4 mins to read
Graham Skellern first rolled down a bowl in 1982. Now he's off to the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Photosport

Over the coming months, some of the personal questions I've had while watching the talented New Zealand sportsmen and women compete at international level will be answered.

What's it like pulling on the Silver Fern?

