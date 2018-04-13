Join us for live updates of day nine of the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

Hockey, from 2.45pm

Two gold medal matches for New Zealand hockey fans today. The women earned a spot in the gold medal match after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over England. New Zealand have never won a hockey gold at the Games with Australia winning the last three. However, the Black Sticks are ranked ahead of the Aussies in the FIH world rankings, fourth vs fifth, and will have a huge amount of confidence they can make some history after breaking their penalty shootout drought in the semifinals.

The men edged India to make the gold medal match for just the second time. Their gold medal match begins at 11.15pm.

Netball, 7.02pm

It wouldn't be a major netball tournament without a clash between these two teams - but it's a rarity that it isn't in a final. Due to the Silver Ferns poor run of form they face the hosts in tonight's semifinal. New Zealand have beaten Australia just twice in their 11 attempts and haven't looked like a side capable of matching the defending champs shot for shot, let alone cause a surprise. This rivalry has produced so many classic encounters in the past - here's hoping there's another one on the cards tonight.

Cycling, from 9.45am

New Zealand will send six men and six women into their respective road races, and it's frankly impossible to predict whether any of them will get a medal. The women's race has just 49 competitors, and the race will be dominated by the 18 Kiwi, Australian, and English riders. The women do six laps of the 18.7km course, which has a punchy short climb at the end which could create gaps. If it ends in a bunch sprint, Sharlotte Lucas is New Zealand's best shout, while Georgia Williams is a definite threat to attack from distance. The men's race starts at 2.30pm and takes in nine laps of the course, with a bigger field of 116 riders. Shane Archbold will be New Zealand's man for a sprint, while Jack Bauer will be a medal chance if he's fully recovered from racing in Paris Roubaix. England's Adam Blythe and Australia's Alex Edmondson are the favourites. Sam Gaze is also racing, so he'll be sure to sportingly stop to assist every rider who has a puncture or a crash.

Rugby sevens, from 12.37pm

The men's tournament begins with Glasgow silver medallists New Zealand facing Zambia in their opening pool game before games against Kenya and Canada. The women also have their final pool game against Canada which sure be a tight affair and decide which side will advance as top side in pool A.

Basketball, 2.30pm

The Tall Blacks are looking to reach the gold medal match for a second time with basketball only previously appearing the Commonwealth Games 12 years ago in Melbourne. Mika Vikuna was part of that team in Melbourne.

Kiwis in action

9.45am – Cycling - Women's road race – Rushlee Buchnanan, Kate McIlroy, Linda Villumsen, Georgia Williams, Bryony Botha, Sharlotte Lucas.

11am – Shooting – Men's trap qualification day 2 – Myles Browne-Cole, Owen Robinson

12.07pm – Diving - Women's Springboard preliminary – Elizabeth Cui

12.36pm – Wrestling - Women's freestyle 62kg – Tayla Ford v Michaell Fazzari (Canada)

12.37pm – Rugby sevens – Men's – NZ v Zambia

1.18pm – Wrestling – Men's freestyle 86kg ¼ final – Toby Fitzpatrick v TBC

1.18pm - Wrestling - Women's freestyle 62kg – Tayla Ford v Etane Ngolle (Cameroon)

1.48pm - Wrestling - Women's freestyle 62kg – Tayla Ford v Aminat Adeniyi (Nigeria)

2.30pm – Cycling - Men's road race – Shane Archbold, Jack Bauer, James Oram, Hayden McCormick, Sam Gaze, Jason Christie

2.30pm – Basketball – Men's semifinal – NZ v Canada

2.45pm – Hockey – Women's gold medal match – NZ v Australia

2.49pm – Rugby sevens – Women – NZ v Canada

3.32pm – Boxing – Men's 91kg gold medal bout – David Nyika v Jason Whateley

4pm – Squash – Women's doubles semifinal – Joelle King/Amanda Landers-Murphy v Australia

4.17pm - Rugby sevens – Men's – NZ v Kenya

4.35pm – Athletics – Men's javelin final – Ben Langton-Burnell

5.20pm – Athletics – Women's 5000 final – Camille Buscomb

7.02pm – Netball – Semifinal – NZ v Australia

7.06pm - Wrestling - Women's freestyle 62kg – Tayla Ford v Sakshi Malik (India)

8pm – Squash – Mixed doubles bronze medal – Joelle King and Paul Coll v England

8pm - Basketball - Women's bronze medal game - NZ v Canada

10.49pm – Rugby sevens – Men's pool game – NZ v Canada

11.15pm - Hockey - men's gold medal match - NZ v Australia