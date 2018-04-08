All the action from day five of the Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

Key events

Athletics, from 9.05pm

He only needed one throw to qualify for the shot put final, and what a throw it was – Tom Walsh set a Commonwealth Games record with his hurl of 22.45m, and is a heavy favourite to win gold when he takes to the circle at 10.25pm.

Earlier, Holly Robinson is a good medal chance at 9.05pm in the women's F46 javelin final, and Camille Buscomb will cap off the day in the women's 10,000 metre final at 10.35pm.

Weightlifting, from 11.30am

There could be a few medals won in the weightlifting, with several contenders ready to lift today. Stanislav Chalaev kicks us off at 11.30am in the men's under 105kg final, before Tracey Lambrechs competes in the women's under 90kg final at 4.00pm. Also at 4.00pm is Laurel Hubbard, who has had the Samoan weightlifting coach complain about her presence the day before she competes. She is favoured to win gold in the women's over 90kg final, before David Liti rounds out the day at 8.30pm in the men's over 105kg final.

Swimming, from 12.31pm

It's the penultimate day in the pool, and from a New Zealand perspective, it will be headlined by Sophie Pascoe, who will be gunning for her second gold in the women's SB9 100 metre breaststroke at 10.22pm. There's plenty of action elsewhere in the pool though as several swimmers strive to make finals, most notably the trio of Corey Main, Bradlee Ashby and Lewis Clareburt in the men's 200 metre backstroke.

Squash, from 8.00pm

There will be two chances for gold for our Kiwi squash stars, with Joelle King in the women's singles final and Paul Coll in the men's singles final. King is up first at 8.00pm against England's Sarah-Jane Perry, while Coll also faces an English opponent, taking on James Willstrop at 9.30pm.

Kiwis in action – day five

Potential medals in bold

11.00am – Lawn Bowls - Women's Pairs Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v Fiji

11.30am – Weightlifting - Men's Under 105kg Final - Stanislav Chalaev

12.00pm – Shooting - Queen's Prize Pairs Finals Day One - John Snowden and Brian Carter

12.31pm – Swimming - Men's 200m Backstroke Heats - Corey Main, Bradlee Ashby and Lewis Clareburt

12.53pm – Swimming - Women's 50m Backstroke Heats - Bobbi Gichard

1.13pm – Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle Heats - Daniel Hunter and Sam Perry

1.24pm – Swimming - Women's SB9 100m Breaststroke Heats - Sophie Pascoe

1.42pm – Swimming - Women's 200m Butterfly Heats - Helena Gasson

2.15pm – Bowls - Men's Singles Preliminary Rounds - Shannon McIlroy

2.15pm – Bowls - Mixed B2/B3 Pairs Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v England

4.00pm – Weightlifting - Women's Under 90kg Final - Tracey Lambrechs

4.00pm – Weightlifting - Women's Over 90kg Final - Laurel Hubbard

4.33pm – Gymnastics - Men's Vault Final - Kyleab Ellis

6.00pm – Beach Volleyball - Women's Preliminary Rounds -New Zealand v Vanuatu

7.00pm – Bowls - Women's Triples Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v Zambia

8.00pm - Squash - Women's Singles Final - Joelle King v Sarah-Jane Perry

8.30pm – Weightlifting - Men's Over 105kg Final - David Liti

8.30pm – Basketball - Men's Preliminary Rounds - Tall Blacks v Canada

9.05pm – Athletics - Women's F46 Javelin Throw Final - Holly Robinson

9.30pm – Squash – Men's Singles Final – Paul Coll v James Willstrop

9.37pm – Swimming - Men's 200m Backstroke Final - Corey Main, Bradlee Ashby and Lewis Clareburt (If Qualified)

10.00pm – Bowls - Men's Singles Preliminary Rounds - Shannon McIlroy

10.00pm – Bowls - Women's Triples Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v Namibia

10.00pm – Bowls - Men's Fours Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v Cook Islands

10.00pm – Bowls - Open B6/B7/B8 Triples Preliminary Rounds - New Zealand v Australia

10.22pm – Swimming - Women's SB9 100m Breaststroke Final - Sophie Pascoe

10.25pm – Athletics - Men's Shot Put Final - Tom Walsh

10.32pm – Netball - Women's Preliminary Rounds - Silver Ferns v Scotland

10.35pm – Athletics - Women's 10,000m Final - Camille Buscomb

10.37pm – Swimming - Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals - Daniel Hunter and Sam Perry (If Qualified)

10.57pm – Swimming - Women's 50m Backstroke Semifinals - Bobbi Gichard (If Qualified)

11.28pm – Swimming - Women's 200m Butterfly Final - Helena Gasson (If Qualified)

11.39pm – Hockey - Women's Preliminary Rounds - Black Sticks v Australia