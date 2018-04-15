Join us for live updates of the final day of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Key events

Rugby sevens, from 1.20pm

Two semifinals and possibly to gold medal matches for the New Zealand sevens teams. The New Zealand women face England after cruising through pool play - scoring 18 tries and conceding just one. New Zealand are expected to win the semifinal and face Australia in a re-match of the Rio Olympics final. In the men's competition, the All Blacks sevens will also face England in the semifinals.

Squash, 2pm

Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy face Indian pair Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik in the women's doubles gold medal match. King will capture her third medal of the Games - victory will mean her second gold while defeat will mean a nice sweep a gold, a silver and a bronze.

Basketball, from 11am

The Tall Blacks need to pick themselves up from a shocking performance in their semifinal defeat against Canada yesterday if they want to leave the Gold Coast with a medal. They face Scotland in the bronze medal game. The Scots beat England and India in pool play and Nigeria in the quarter-finals before a heavy defeat to Australia in the semifinals.

Netball, from 1pm

Another team who need to get up for a bronze game - the Silver Ferns. They were handily beaten by hosts Australia yesterday and today face Jamaica - a side they have lost to twice this year. A defeat would mean the first time at the Commonwealth Games that the Ferns will leave empty-handed.

Current standings of the medal table with African countries in top 15 with one day to go before the final day tomorrow. #TeamSA still in the 5 th position pic.twitter.com/eANXZ7F24X — Jakes Jacobs (@jjswest) April 14, 2018

Kiwis in actions

11am – Basketball – Men's bronze game – NZ v Scotland

1.02pm – Netball – Silver Ferns v Jamaica

1.21pm – Rugby sevens – women's semifinal – NZ v England

1.43pm - Rugby sevens –men's semifinal – NZ v England

2pm – Squash – Women's doubles gold medal match – Joelle King/Amanda Landers-Murphy v India

3.55pm - Rugby sevens – women's bronze final – if qualified

4.17pm - Rugby sevens – men's bronze final – if qualified

4.42pm - Rugby sevens – women's gold final – if qualified

5.04pm - Rugby sevens – men's gold final – if qualified

