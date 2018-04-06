All you need to know about day two of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Key events

Swimming, from 9.37pm

A real chance for another gold and possibly the first in the pool on the Gold Coast. Sophie Pascoe looks to defend her title in the SM10 200m IM. She will race in the final at 11.33pm. Also in the pool there could be potential finals for Bradlee Ashby and bronze medallist Lewis Clareburt in the men's 200m butterfly and Jesse Reynolds in the men's SB8 100m breaststroke final.

Weightlifting, from 4pm

Two more weightlifters compete today with Glasgow champion Richie Patterson a strong chance to earn another medal. Like Pascoe, the pressure is on to defend his title in the 85kg event. Also, Megan Signal is in the women's under 63kg competition.

Track cycling, from 3.32pm

Eddie Dawkins already has a gold and a bronze at the Gold Coast, can it make it a third medal? He is racing in the men's sprint qualifying alongside gold medal teammates Sam Webster and Ethan Mitchell. There is also the women's 25km points race, women's 500m time trial final, where Natasha Hansen is also racing for medal number three, and the men's 15km scratch race final.

Triathlon, from 3.01pm

New Zealand triathletes were left empty handed in the men's and women's events on day one but today they team up in the relay event.

Basketball, from 1.33pm

Two games of basketball today - at each end of the day. The Tall Ferns face Jamaica at 1.33pm in their second pool game while the Tall Blacks face Australia at 11pm in what should be a preview of the gold medal game.

Kiwis in action - day three

Potential medals in bold

11am-1:45pm – Artistic Gymnastics – men's individual all-around final (Misha Koudinov, Ethan Dick) – Coomera Indoor Sports Centre, Gold Coast

11am – Lawn Bowls – women's singles Jo Edwards v Emma Firyana Saroji (MAS), Men's triples Mike Nagy, Paul Girdler & Ali Forsyth v Namibia.

11:30am-5pm – Triathlon – Mixed team relay (Andrea Hewitt, Rebecca Spence/Nicole van der Kaay, Ryan Sissons & Tayler Reid) – Southport Broadwater Parklands

11:30am-2pm – Weightlifting – men's under 77kg final (Cameron McTaggart) – Carrara Sports & Leisure Centre, Gold Coast

12.31pm – Swimming heats – men's 200m butterfly – Lewis Clareburt

12.34pm – Swimming heats - men's 200m butterfly – Bradlee Ashby

12.59pm – Swimming – men's SB7 100m breaststoke – Celyn Edwards, Jesse Reynolds

1.09pm – Swimming heats – Women's SM10 200m IM – Sophie Pascoe

1.30pm – Swimming heats – Women's 50m butterfly – Helena Gasson

1.33pm – Basketball – Tall Ferns v Jamaica second group game – Cairns Convention Centre

1.40pm – Swimming heats – Men's 100m freestyle – Sam Perry, Matthew Stanley

1.54pm - Swimming heats – Men's 100m freestyle – Daniel Hunter

2pm – Lawn Bowls – Men's pairs Shannon McIlroy & Blake Signal v England, women's fours Katelyn Inch, Tayla Bruce, Mandy Boyd & Val Smith v South Africa, preliminary rounds – Broadbeach Bowls Club, Gold Coast

2.02pm - Boxing – women's 57kg Alexis Prichard v Mantoa Ranone (LES) preliminary rounds – Oxenford Studios, Gold Coast

2.30pm – Beach Volleyball – (Kelsie Wills & Shaunna Polley v Mutatsimpundu/Nzayisenga (Rwanda)) preliminary rounds – Coolangatta Beach

3.32pm – Track Cycling – men's sprint qualifying – Sam Webster, Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell

4.17pm – Boxing – Men's 69kg round of 16 Leroy Hindley v Mohachane Moshoeshoe (LES)

4-6:30pm – Weightlifting – women's under 63kg final (Megan Signal) – Carrara Sports & Leisure Centre, Gold Coast

5.03pm - Beach Volleyball – men's (Ben O'Dea and Sam O'Dea v Acacio/Soares (Mozambique)) preliminary rounds – Coolangatta Beach

5.21pm - Men's 15km scratch race first round Nicholas Kergozou and Dylan Kennett

6pm – Lawn Bowls – Possible quarter-finals – men's triples, women's fours TBC, Mixed B2/B3 Pairs v Australia

6.10pm – Track cycling - Men's 15km scratch race first round Campbell Stewart

6.41pm – Gymnastics – Women's individual all-around final – Stella Ashcroft

8:30-11pm – Weightlifting – men's under 85kg final (Richie Patterson) – Carrara Sports & Leisure Centre

8.40pm – Track cycling men's sprint semi-finals potential

9.16pm - Track cycling - women's 25km points race final – Michaela Drummond, Racquel Sheath and Rushlee Buchanan

9.30pm – Squash - quarter-final Joelle King v Joshna Chinappa (IND)

9.30pm – Lawn Bowls –Possible quarter-finals – women's singles, men's pairs, Open B6/B7/B8 Triples v Scotland

9.37pm – Swimming - men's 200m butterfly (Bradlee Ashby, Lewis Clareburt) potential

9.59pm – Track cycling - women's 500m time trial final Ellesse Andrews, Emma Cumming, Natasha Hansen

10.15pm – Squash – Paul Coll v Darly Selby (ENG) – quarter-final

10.50pm – Track cycling - Men's sprint final - potential

10.59pm – Swimming – semi-finals – men's 100m freestyle (Matt Stanley, Sam Perry)

11pm – Basketball – Tall Blacks v Australia second group game – Cairns Convention Centre

11.16pm - Swimming - men's SB8 100m breaststroke (Jesse Reynolds)

11.33pm women's SM10 200m IM (Sophie Pascoe)

11.47pm – Track cycling – Men's 15km scratch race final – potential