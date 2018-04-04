Marc Peard catches up with Eric Murray to chat NZ Flagbearer Sophie Pascoe plus gives a short tour of ANZ New Zealand House on the Gold Coast.

All you need to know about the opening day of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Key events

Triathlon - women's and men's events, from 11.30am.

The first medals of the 21st Commonwealth Games will be handed out in the women's triathlon and New Zealand's Andrea Hewitt, Rebecca Spence and Nicole van der Kaay will be hoping to be among the athletes standing on the dias.

Hewitt has a ITU ranking of fifth, placing her as third favourite behind the world's top ranked Flora Duffy of Bermuda and hometown favourite Ashleigh Gentle, ranked third in the world. However the Kiwi won the ITU event on the Gold Coast last year, pipping Gentle by four seconds. Hewitt finished fourth at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Defending champion Jodie Stimpson won't be on the Gold Coast.

In the men's event Ryan Sissons and Tayler Reid will line up for New Zealand. Sissons, appearing at his third Commonwealth Games, finished seventh at the Gold Coast event last year and was 13th at the last Games in Glasgow.

Track cycling - Men's team pursuit final, women's team sprint final, women's team pursuit final, men's team sprint final, from 9pm-

The velodrome produced 11 medals towards the New Zealand tally at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow so the expecations are once again high. The men's team sprint of Eddie Dawkins, Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster will look to defend their title on the first night of competition but will need to improve on their recent showing at the world championships where they finished sixth.

Artistic gymnastics – men's team and individual final (David Bishop, Misha Koudinov, Devy Dyson, Kyleab Ellis, & Ethan Dick), from 7pm

All eyes will be on Kiwi gymnast Misha Koudinov who has a move named after him. Misha first showcased the element in October at the 2017 World Qualifications before perusing recognition. It is now known as 'The Koudinov'. Koudinov finished eighth in Glasgow at the Individual all-around while the New Zealand team were sixth.

Silver Ferns v Uganda, 8:32pm

Five times netball has previously been played at the Commonwealth Games - five times New Zealand has claimed a medal. Two of them gold in 2006 and 2010. However for the first time at the event the Silver Ferns are in serious doubt of a medal after a poor lead-up to the event has seen them fall to England and Jamaica. They kick off their campaign against African nation Uganda. The two sides met at the World Cup in 2015 with the Ferns easily winning 76-33.

Kiwis in action - Day one

Medals decided in bold

11am - Lawn Bowls men's triples (Mike Nagy, Paul Girdler & Ali Forsyth v Singapore) and women's singles (Jo Edwards v Pikni (India) preliminary rounds.

11:31am - Women's triathlon (Andrea Hewitt, Rebecca Spence & Nicole van der Kaay)

12:30pm-3:30pm – Swimming – heats - men's 100m backstroke (Corey Main), women's 4x100m freestyle relay (Carina Doyle, Gabrielle Fa'amausili, Georgia Marris & Laticia-Leigh Transom) – Optus Aquatic Centre.

1.32pm – Hockey – Black Sticks women v Scotland first group game.

2pm- Lawn Bowls – women's singles (Jo Edwards v Pau Blumsky (Niue) preliminary rounds.

2.27pm - Artistic gymnastics – men's team and individual qualification (David Bishop, Misha Koudinov, Devy Dyson, Kyleab Ellis & Ethan Dick).

3.01pm - Men's triathlon (Ryan Sissons & Tayler Reid).

3.10pm – Squash – Men's singles round of 64 - Evan Williams v Jacob Key (Cayman Islands).

3.47pm – Boxing – Men's 69kg round of 32 – Leroy Hindley v Abu Bakarr Katta (Sierra Leone).

4:30-7:10pm – Track cycling – men's 4000m team pursuit qualifying, men's team sprint qualifying.

5.10pm – Squash – Men's single round of 64 - Campbell Grayson v Jason-Ray Khalil (Guyana).

6pm– Lawn Bowls – men's pairs (Shannon McIlroy & Blake Signal v Botswana), women's fours (Katelyn Inch, Tayla Bruce, Mandy Boyd & Val Smith v Jersey. Mixed B2/B3 (David Stallard & Sue Curran v Wales) .

7-10:15pm – Artistic gymnastics – men's team and individual final (David Bishop, Misha Koudinov, Devy Dyson, Kyleab Ellis, & Ethan Dick)

8:30-11pm – Weightlifting – men's 62kg final (Ianne Guinares)

8:32pm – Netball – Silver Ferns v Uganda – first group game

9pm-Midnight – Track cycling – women's team sprint qualifying, men's team pursuit final, women's team sprint final, women's team pursuit final, men's team sprint final

9pm – Lawn bowls – men's pairs (Shannon McIlroy & Blake Signal v PNG), open B6/B7/B8 triples (Bruce Wakefield, Mark Noble & Barry Wynks v Wales).

9.02pm Boxing- Men's 64kg Richard Hadlow v Edrian Volcere (Seychelles)

9.20pm Squash – Women's single round of 32 – Joelle King vs TBD, Amanda Landers-Murphy v Mihiliya Methsarani, men's single round of 32 – Paul Coll v TBD

9:30-12:30am – Swimming - semi-finals - men's 100m backstroke (Corey Main)

- finals - women's 4x100m freestyle relay (Carina Doyle, Gabrielle Fa'amausili, Georgia Marris & Laticia-Leigh Transom)

11pm – Basketball - Tall Ferns v Malaysia – Cairns Convention Centre