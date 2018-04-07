Marc Peard and Eric Murray wrap day three of competition and what to look out for on day four

All you need to know about day four of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Key events

Athletics, from 9am

It's the opening day of the athletics with the Kiwi race walkers in action. Quentin Rew competes in the men's event followed by Alana Barber in the women's race at 11.15am. Also on the field, Kiwi gold medal hope Tom Walsh appears in the men's shot put qualifying.

Lawn bowls, 2.30pm

Glasgow gold medallist Jo Edwards looks to go one step closer to defending her title with a semifinal clash against Colleen Piketh of South Africa. A victory will confirm another medal for Edwards who already has two Commonwealth Games golds.

Track cycling, from 8.47pm

It's nine medals so far at the velodrome for the New Zealand team, there could be more today. Eddie Dawkins, Dylan Kennett and Zac Williams ride in the men's 1000m time trial while Michael Drummond, Racquel Sheath and Kirstie James are in the women's 10km scratch race. Emma Cumming, Natasha Hansen and Olivia Podmore are also riding in the women's keirin Final. Plenty of chances for more medals there.

Hockey, from 1.32pm

Both the Black Sticks men and Black Sticks women are in action as they look to continue their winning starts. The women face Canada at 1.32pm while the men are up against South Africa at 6.32pm.

Netball, from 8.32pm

The Silver Ferns are back on the court to face Malawi. Malawai were edged by Uganda yesterday, a team New Zealand beat on day one.

Kiwis in action - day four

Potential medals in bold

9am - Athletics –men's 20km race walking final Quentin Rew – Currumbin Beachfront

11am – Lawn bowls Mixed b2/b3 pairs v Scotland

11am – Shooting – women's skeet qualifying – Chole Tipple

11.15am - Athletics – women's 20km race walking final Alana Barber – Currumbin Beachfront

11.42am – Weightlifting – women's 69kg Andrea Ham

12.39pm – Swimming – women's 200m backstroke heat 3 Bobbi Gichard

1.03pm – Swimming – Women's 100m freestyle heat 3 – Carina Doyle and Georgia Marris

1.05pm – Swimming – Women's 100m freestyle heat 4 – Laticia Transom

1.12pm – Swimming – Men's SM8 200m IM medley – Celyn Edwards

1.32pm – Hockey – Black Sticks women v Canada –– Gold Coast Hockey Centre

1.52pm – Swimming – Women's 100m breaststroke heat 3 – Bronagh Ryan

2.30pm – Lawn bowls – semifinal - Jo Edwards v South Africa

2.30pm – Lawn bowls – semifinal – Men's pair

4.33pm – Gymnastics – Men's floor exercise final – Ethan Dick

5.45pm - Shooting – women's skeet qualifying – Chole Tipple

6pm - Beach Volleyball –women's (Kelsie Wills & Shaunna Polley v Lau/Ong (Singapore) preliminary rounds – Coolangatta Beach

6.32pm – Hockey – Black Sticks men v South Africa – third group game– Gold Coast Hockey Centre

6.35pm – Athletics – Men's shot put qualifying – Tom Walsh

6.46pm – Gymnastics – Men's rings final Devy Dyson

7.30pm – Lawn bowls Open B6/B7/B8 triples v South Africa

7.30pm – Basketball – Tall Ferns v India – first game of the session - Cairns Convention Centre

7.30pm – Lawn bowls- potential gold medal match for Jo Edwards

7.32pm – Track cycling – Women's keirin heat – Natasha Hansen

7.37pm – Track cycling - Women's keirin heat – Olivia Podmore

7.42pm – Track cycling - Women's keirin heat – Emma Cumming

7.47pm – Track cycling – Men's 40km points race qualifying round – Tom Sexton

8.12pm - Track cycling – Men's 40km points race qualifying round – Campbell Stewart, Regan Gough

8.32pm - Netball – Silver Ferns v Malawi – third group game– Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre

8.32pm –Weightlifting – women's under 75kg final (Bailey Rogers) – Carrara Sports & Leisure Centre

8.47pm – Boxing – Women's 45-48kg Tasmyn Benny vs Lethabo Modukanele (BOT)

8.47pm – Track cycling – Men's 1000m time trial – Eddie Dawkins, Dylan Kennett and Zac Williams

9.32pm – Boxing – men's 64kg round of 16 Richard Hadlow v Dinindu Ponnawela Vidanalage Don (SRI)

9.43pm – Swimming- Men's 100m freestyle final – Daniel Hunter

10.24pm – Track cycling – Women's 10km scratch race – Michael Drummond, Racquel Sheath, Kirstie James

10.30pm Beach Volleyball – men's (Ben O'Dea and Sam O'Dea v Gregor/Sheaf (England)) preliminary rounds – Coolangatta Beach

10.44pm: Track cycling - Women's Keirin Final Emma Cumming, Natasha Hansen, Olivia Podmore (If qualified)

10.47pm – Boxing – men's 75kg round of 16, Ryan Scaife v Edwin Owuor (KEN)