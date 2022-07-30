'Bull****': Kiwi appeals silver medal finish after controversial penalty. Video / Sky Sport

All the action as Kiwis compete on day two of the Commonwealth Games.

Kiwi cyclist into gold medal race

Less than 24 hours after winning silver as a member of the team pursuit, Bryony Botha is now favourite to win gold in the 3000m individual pursuit.

Botha set a Games record in qualifying, with her time of 3:19:836 blasting her way into the gold final, with a healthy advantage over Australian Maeve Plouffe, who will take on Botha in the final but recorded a time 2.159 seconds slower than the Kiwi.

The final is at 3.37am.

In the women's sprint, Ellesse Andrews advanced to the quarter-finals, but the two other Kiwis bounced out in the round of the 16.

Rebecca Petch lost to top seed Kelsey Mitchell by 0.357 seconds, while Olivia King was beaten by third seed Lauriane Genest by 0.109 seconds.

Andrews, who qualified as the sixth seed, beat Breanna Hargrave by 0.363 seconds to advance to the final eight.

Black Ferns Sevens cruise into semis

The Black Ferns Sevens have stormed into the semifinals at the Commonwealth Games with an impressive 38-7 thumping of England.

With England needing a win to advance to the semifinals, the hosts were no match for the defending champions, with the Kiwis running out to a 21-7 lead at halftime and adding three more tries in the second half to qualify top from their pool and set up a semifinal showdown with Australia.

Michaela Blyde bagged two more tries to continue her fast start to the tournament, with Sarah Hirini, Shiray Kaka, Risi Pouri-Lane and Jazmin Felix-Hotham all also dotting down.

Their semifinal against Australia kicks off at 7.42am, with Fiji meeting Canada in the other semifinal.