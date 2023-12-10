Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Commonwealth Games: Time’s up for event born in a dark past - Gregor Paul

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Queen Elizabeth II at the opening ceremony of the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Canada. Photo / Photosport

Queen Elizabeth II at the opening ceremony of the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Canada. Photo / Photosport

Hopefully no city turns out to be daft enough to launch a late hosting bid to save the Commonwealth Games from being pronounced dead.

There was a time when teachers across Britain pointed to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport