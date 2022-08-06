Jamaica were too good for the Silver Ferns in their Commonwealth Games semifinal. Photo / Photosport

On the Gold Coast in 2018, Jamaica prevented the Silver Ferns from collecting a Commonwealth Games medal. In Birmingham four years on, they have put the New Zealand side at risk of going without a medal once more.

Jamaica were far too good for the Silver Ferns in the semifinal in Birmingham, riding an immaculate shooting performance to an emphatic 67-51 win.

The shooting duo of Jhaniele Fowler and Shanice Beckford were having their way in the circle, combining for a perfect ledger from 64 attempts at goal. At the other end of the court, Shamera Sterling was terrific both in picking off passes and pressuring shooters – and to add to the embarrassment for the Kiwi side, both Fowler and Sterling were afforded an extended rest as they were substituted with more than five minutes left in the match. They then rotated most of their team a minute later.

The Silver Ferns on the other hand spent the whole match chasing, but sluggish and hesitant play was easy pickings for the Jamaican midcourt and defence in the first half.

At halftime, things looked dire for the Silver Ferns. Jamaica held a 36-22 advantage, and not only were their shooters locked in, they also put up 10 shots more than the New Zealand side in the half as they made the most of the turnovers and missed shots they were forcing.

The Silver Ferns lost each of the first three quarters, by nine, six and three goals, before getting the better of a fourth quarter in a match long gone.

There was everything to play for in the semifinal match up, and Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua made some eye-catching changes for it. Maia Wilson was brought in at goal shoot with Phoenix Karaka at goal defence - moving Sulu Fitzpatrick to goal keep - in place of Grace Nweke and Kelly Jury.

Jamaica, coming off a huge win against Australia in their last match, were on from the opening centre pass and were quick to get into their work – opening up a 4-0 lead quickly. It was an ominous sign of things to come.

Something needed to change for the Silver Ferns, and Taurua turned to Nweke and Shannon Saunders – after Jury was injected into the game late in the second quarter.

Early in the second half it looked like the Kiwi outfit were up for the challenge of cutting down a 14-point differential, with Nweke converting her opportunities. However, the Silver Ferns needed to get turnovers or pressure the Jamaican shooters in the hope of forcing some misses. That wasn't much easier said than done as, despite some tight defence from Jury, the Jamaican shooters were unfazed and kept putting in goal after goal.

The gap was instead extended to 16 points late in the third quarter, as members of the Jamaican side celebrated and waved flags as the quarter wound down.

Seeing the deficit extend by three goals in the quarter, the New Zealand side were playing for nothing more than pride in the final period – likely using the 15 minutes as preparation for the bronze medal match, which they will play early on Monday morning.