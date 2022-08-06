Julia Ratcliffe (NZL) throws in the Women's Hammer Throw. Photosport

Kiwi hammer thrower Julia Ratcliffe won her third Commonwealth Games medal with a silver effort in the final in Birmingham.

The defending Commonwealth Games champion was no match for world champion Camryn Rogers who had just one successful attempt of her six - but the 74.08m effort was easily enough to take gold.

Ratcliffe, who also won silver in Glasgow in 2010, claimed silver with 69.63m and briefly led the competition before Rogers took gold spot with her third attempt.

Canada's Jillian Weir took bronze with 67.35m. New Zealand's Nicole Bradley finished ninth.

Also at the athletics, Portia Bing finished seventh in the 400m hurdles final after starting out strong before fading on the final stretch.

In the earlier session, Sam Tanner finished sixth in the 1500m final while Keeley O'Hagan was sixth in the women's high jump final.