Sydnee Andrews took home a bronze medal in judo's women's +78kg division in Birmingham. Photo / Photosport

Three new sports will make their debut at the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games lineup while several sports that brought medals to New Zealand in Birmingham have been axed.

Golf, BMX and coastal rowing will feature for the first time at a Commonwealth Games. While golf and BMX have both appeared in Olympic Games before, coastal rowing has never before featured in either. Shooting is back on the programme after being dropped for Birmingham.

New Zealand golfers Lydia Ko and Ryan Fox immediately loom as medal prospects if they decide to take part, while Tokyo Olympian Rebecca Petch will have a shot in the BMX. Less is known about New Zealand's prospects in coastal rowing, but its long history of excellence in surf lifesaving events could stand it in good stead.

Meanwhile, the likes of wrestling, judo and rhythmic gymnastics will not make an appearance in Victoria after being part of the programme in Birmingham earlier this year. The ditching of these sports will not please Birmingham medal-winners Moira de Villiers and Kody and Sydnee Andrews (judo) and Tayla Ford (wrestling).

New Zealand Olympic Committee CEO Nicki Nicol says it's exciting to have new sports and disciplines in the mix, attracting new athletes and sporting communities.

"We're thrilled that golf, coastal rowing and BMX will be contested at the next Commonwealth Games. It's always difficult to choose the sports and we feel for wrestling, judo, rhythmic gymnastics and our other member sports which are not on the programme this time", Nicol said in a statement.

With the event just across the Tasman, Nicol says she's expecting a strong New Zealand presence on and off the field of play.

"A Southern Hemisphere Commonwealth Games is fantastic for New Zealand athletes and sport, providing better travel, time-zones and training opportunities.

"We've just seen the New Zealand Team create history in Birmingham and I know family, friends and supporters of our team will be looking forward to Victoria 2026."

The Victoria Games will be held right across the state, in four different regions: Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

Full List of included sports:

Aquatics (Swimming, Para Swimming & Diving)

Athletics & Para Athletics

Badminton

3x3 Basketball, 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

Boxing

Beach Volleyball

Coastal Rowing

Cricket T20 (Women's only)

Cycling (BMX, Mountain Bike, Road, Track & Para Track)

Golf

Gymnastics (Artistic)

Hockey

Lawn Bowls & Para Lawn Bowls

Netball

Rugby Sevens

Shooting & Shooting Para Sport

Squash

Table Tennis & Para Table Tennis

Triathlon & Para Triathlon

Weightlifting & Para Powerlifting