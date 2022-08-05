Georgia Williams takes out bronze in the women's individual time trial. Video / Sky Sport

By Kris Shannon in Birmingham

Georgia Williams watched as her track counterparts racked up medal after medal at these Games and knew she had to win one for the roadies.

The Kiwi today completed that pledge to continue an outstanding Games for the New Zealand cycling team, claiming bronze in the women's time trial in Wolverhampton.

In the men's race, Aaron Gate finished fourth in a valiant attempt to add to the three gold medals he won on the track. Gate, who triumphed in the individual and team pursuit along with the points race in the velodrome, finished 2:22.04 behind Australian winner Rohan Dennis and almost two minutes off bronze.

Earlier, Williams earned her second Commonwealth Games medal with a calculated, well-paced ride, crossing all four time checks on a tricky and technical course in third place.

She eventually finished 1:20.07 off gold-medal winner Grace Brown of Australia and 46.72 seconds behind England's Anna Henderson in silver.

After Gate and the track cyclists won 13 medals at Lee Valley VeloPark in London - and with Sam Gaze and Ben Oliver earning a Kiwi 1-2 in yesterday's mountain bike cross country race - Williams said she had been inspired to add to the team's tally.

"[It was] really motivating - and a little bit of pressure," she said. "I was happy to get one for the roadies.

"It was a super tough course, super technical. There was always something to focus on - whether it was a corner, whether it was a hill, a descent - but it did make it fun.

"I think I did everything I could, really. No real mistakes or anything, so I'm happy with my ride.

"It's always so nice to wear the black and white, and to be here at the end with a medal is super cool."

Georgia Williams celebrates with bronze. Photo / Getty

Williams, the four-time defending national champion in the time trial, arrived three days ago after fulfilling commitments with her pro team, checking out the course only while it was open to cars.

She will now turn her attention to Sunday's road race, in which she and compatriot Niamh Fisher-Black have a shot at reaching the podium.

Having won silver in the road race in 2018, Williams has designs on adding another medal to her collection, though the 28-year-old will encounter a tough Australian squad.

"I have to take confidence from [the time trial]," she said. "I'm one of the strongest, so I need to play to my strengths, and we'll see what I can do.

"A full set would be the dream."

Gate, meanwhile, has already experienced a dream week, now part of an elite five-person group of Kiwis who have won three golds in one Games.

And while naturally disappointed to have missed the podium, today only added to greatest period in his career.

"I'm just stoked to get the chance to ride the time trial here - it's something I've dreamed of doing for a while," the 31-year-old said. "I only just started to apply myself to the time trial in recent years, so to have a chance to come out and ride in the black skin suit in a time trial at the Commonwealth Games was something I'm proud of in itself.

"To be that close to the podium is gutting, but also a big confidence booster as well going forward."

Gate found the course a challenge - "a lot of hills out there, a lot more than the velodrome" - and was pleased for his and Williams' performance to continue what's been a hell of a ride.

"It's bloody awesome for Georgia," he said. "It was a pretty amazing result for her, and another great day for New Zealand cycling."