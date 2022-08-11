Voyager 2021 media awards
Commonwealth Games: Best of the rest - Five Kiwi athletes who impressed without winning

5 minutes to read
Sam Tanner shares a smile. Photo / Photosport

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

Sometimes, you don't have to win to find victory. Kris Shannon celebrates some of the Kiwi efforts at the Commonwealth Games that didn't end up on the dais.

Sam Tanner - Sixth in men's 1500m

