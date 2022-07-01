Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022: Paul Coll returns home after conquering the squash world

4 minutes to read
Paul Coll has risen to the top of the squash world while he has been away from home. Photo / photosport.nz

Paul Coll has risen to the top of the squash world while he has been away from home. Photo / photosport.nz

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

Paul Coll has ticked off a few firsts since he was last in New Zealand.

In 2021, he became the first Kiwi man to claim the prestigious British Open title, and in March, he matched

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.