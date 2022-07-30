The Kiwi men's team pursuit won New Zealand's first gold at the Games. Video / Sky Sport

The Kiwi men's team pursuit won New Zealand's first gold at the Games. Video / Sky Sport

Bryony Botha has begun another medal-packed day on the track for New Zealand, winning the country's fourth gold of the Commonwealth Games, and third at the velodrome.

Botha won gold in the women's 3000m individual pursuit in Commonwealth Games record time, destroying Australian opponent Maeve Plouffe by 8.666 seconds.

It was such a dominating performance that she nearly lapped Plouffe, catching her on the line, with her 3:18:456 time 1.4 seconds faster than her time in qualifying, which was also a Games record.

The triumph came just 24 hours after she won silver as a member of the women's team pursuit, and there will be at least two further medals to come on the track today for New Zealand, with a guaranteed gold and silver medal confirmed – the only thing left to decide is which Kiwi takes top spot on the podium.

Aaron Gate and Tom Sexton will face off in the gold medal final of the men's 4000m individual pursuit, with Sexton having set a Commonwealth Games record, only for Gate to beat it 20 minutes later to qualify top, 1.56 seconds ahead of Sexton who claimed second in what will be an all-Kiwi final.

The pair already have a bronze medal in their collection, after being part of the team pursuit squad that finished third yesterday.

In the women's sprint, Ellesse Andrews advanced to the semifinals, beating third seed Lauriane Genest in a tight quarter-final.

Andrews, who qualified as the sixth seed, lost the first of three races but stormed back to win the final two, including a decisive victory in the decider.

She then took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three semifinal, holding off Sophie Capewell in the opening race to sit just one race away from a guaranteed medal.

In the men's keirin, Callum Saunders, Sam Webster and Sam Dakin all finished second in their heats and moved into the second round.