Ainsley Thorpe has been forced to withdraw from the individual women's triathlon due to Covid-19. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi triathlete Ainsley Thorpe has been forced to withdraw from the individual women's triathlon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on medical grounds, due to a Covid-19 infection.

Currently in Spain with her coach where the team has been based for a pre-Games training camp, Thorpe has mild symptoms and is receiving healthcare support.

Thorpe remains eligible to be considered for the mixed team relay, which takes place in Birmingham on 31 July, pending assessment by the New Zealand Team doctors and RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group).

New Zealand will still be represented in the individual women's triathlon on 29 July by women Nicole van der Kaay and Andrea Hansen.

While Thorpe has been forced out due to health reasons, the Black Sticks Men have been forced to make some changes due to training injuries.

Joe Morrison sustained a groin injury in training while Simon Yorston suffered a broken hand. The pair will be replaced by Jordan Cohen and Brad Read respectively.

The moves are the latest changes to the Kiwi team. After Ally Wollaston fractured her wrist during the Tour de France Femme earlier in the week, the Kiwi women's 4000m Team Pursuit were scrambling to get the required four women to the start line.

Ellesse Andrews has stepped up to take Wollaston's place, adding to her already busy schedule as she will also compete in the individual sprint, the time trial and keirin.

The Games run for 11 days from July 29 to August 9.