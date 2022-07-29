New Zealand's Women's 4000m Team Pursuit in action at the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Getty

New Zealand are on the fast track to a slew of cycling medals at the Commonwealth Games.

The Kiwi men's team pursuit have claimed New Zealand's first gold at the Games, beating England by two seconds in the final of the 4000m event in Birmingham.

The quartet of Aaron Gate, Jordan Kerby, Tom Sexton and Campbell Stewart were slight favourites for the event and qualified first for the final before stamping their authority when it mattered most in a Commonwealth Games record time of 3:47:57.

They were slower out of the blocks in the final, but after 800 metres had hit the front and slowly increased their lead until it was too much for the hosts to reel back in.

Their gold medal followed the Kiwi women's team pursuit kickstarting a morning of medals with silver, being outpowered in the final for gold by Australia.

It was an extremely impressive effort to make the final given they had lost Ally Wollaston to injury before the event. Her replacement Ellesse Andrews was a mere filler to ensure the Kiwi quartet could compete, lining up for the start before immediately swinging off in order to rest for the team sprint final which followed an hour later.

That left Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond and Emily Shearman riding as a trio against the four-pronged Australians, and it was never close, with the Australians cruising to a victory by 5.32 seconds in a Commonwealth Games record.

New Zealand have one more chances for gold, with the women's team sprint team – featuring Andrews – riding for gold this morning, while the men's team sprint go for bronze.