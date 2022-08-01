Kiwi rider Bryony Botha crashes over an Indian rider who came off their bike. Video / Sky Sport

Kiwi rider Bryony Botha crashes over an Indian rider who came off their bike. Video / Sky Sport

New Zealand gold medallist Bryony Botha was involved in a nasty crash at the Commonwealth Games overnight after riding over a fellow competitor.

Botha crashed out of the women's scratch race, where teammate Michaela Drummond won silver, after being unable to avoid a sliding Meenakshi Meenakshi of India.

With 17 laps to go, Meenakshi had clipped another rider's wheel and fell off her bike, which sent her down the steep velodrome track.

Botha was racing further back and couldn't avoid the Indian rider, going straight into her and tumbling off her bike.

"A very nasty incident indeed" the commentator said on Sky Sport's coverage.

The race was briefly stopped as Botha and Meenakshi were helped off the track. Meenakshi received medical attention and was eventually stretchered off away. Botha did not re-enter the race and left holding her ribs.

English great Laura Kenny went onto claim gold with Drummond taking second for her second silver of the Games.

Botha finished the Commonwealth Games with a gold in the Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit and silver in the team pursuit.