Corbin Strong races to gold in the men's track cycling's scratch race. Video / Sky Sport

Joelle King has overcome a titanic tussle in the quarter-finals of the women's squash singles, needing to dig deep to see off England's Lucy Turmel.

The Kiwi flagbearer's 9-11 18-16 11-9 14-12 win understates how hard she had to battle, and how she shockingly nearly gave the second game away in a marathon encounter.

The world No 28, Turmel sprung a surprise winning the first game 11-9 against the world No 5 King, but normal service looked to have resumed when King went up 10-3 in the second game.

However, 22-year-old Turmel remarkably won the next seven points, and staved off 10 game balls in a 28-minute game that saw King lose her cool, getting visibly frustrated with the umpire.

The game finally ended in the Kiwi's favour with King letting out a yell of delight, and it looked as if that could have broken Turmel's spirit, but she was a Brit who didn't quit.

Even after losing the third game 11-9, Turmel put up another big fight in the fourth game, coming back from three points down before saving three match balls.

She even had a chance to take the game when up 12-11 but didn't get a crucial let decision go her way, and throughout the match a few unforced errors ultimately proved the Brit's undoing, with King's greater consistency seeing her advance, but not without a huge fight.

The 2018 gold medallist's semifinal is at 3am on Wednesday.

Fellow Kiwi Paul Coll had an easier time against his English quarter-final opponent, though still needed to battle through some tough patches to beat world No 26 Adrian Waller 12-10 11-4 11-7.

Coll's semifinal will follow King's at 3.45am.