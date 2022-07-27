Flagbearers Joelle King and Tom Walsh will lead the New Zealand team in Birmingham. Photo / Getty

Three-time Commonwealth Games champion Joelle King and two-time Olympic bronze medallist Tom Walsh have been honoured as New Zealand's flagbearers for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The pair were formally announced as Ngā Pou Hapai (flagbearers) by Chef de Mission Nigel Avery at a team function held at New Zealand House in Birmingham.

The function was attended by around 250 team members and presided over by governor-general Dame Cindy Kiro. The ceremony featured a cultural performance involving NZOC Kuia NZOC, Ranui Ngarimu, along with Kaumatua Derek Lardelli.

King, who with six medals in squash is one of New Zealand's most decorated Commonwealth Games athletes, says she grew up in awe of New Zealand's flagbearers.

"I'm really honoured to be adding my name to an amazing list of Commonwealth Games flagbearers," said King. "There's such a great team behind us so it's going to be really special to lead them onto such a big stage."

King will compete in the squash singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles at Birmingham 2022.

King in action during the gold-medal match on the Gold Coast. Photo / Getty

Walsh says he's thrilled to be carrying the New Zealand flag at the opening ceremony alongside King.

"I've reflected on this a bit and I'm really proud," said Walsh. "It's something that not many people get to do. I'm really looking forward to leading the team, waving our flag and soaking up the whole experience."

In addition to his pair of Olympic bronze medals in the shot put, Walsh is also a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, winning gold at Gold Coast 2018 and silver at Glasgow 2014.

Walsh celebrates winning shot put gold in 2018. Photo / Getty

King and Walsh were each presented with a pounamu pendant to be worn by as they lead the team into the opening ceremony on Friday morning (NZT). The pounamu was carved for the New Zealand team by Ngāi Tahu master carver Bevan Climo, with Rakinui (the Sky Father) pounamu to be worn by the male flagbearer and Papatūānuku (the Earth Mother) pounamu to be worn by the female flagbearer.

It will be the first time a male and female athlete have jointly carried the New Zealand flag at a Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, with a change in rules allowing for the naming of two flagbearers.

King and Walsh were chosen by Avery taking into account a wide range of factors including past performances, ability to lead and inspire New Zealand athletes, competition preparation and performance standards.

"These two athletes have inspired New Zealanders with their performances for more than a decade and they epitomise the special values and culture of our team," said Avery.

"We know they'll do us proud as they lead our team into the opening ceremony, and we look forward to watching them compete over the next few weeks."

Dame Sophie Pascoe was the last Commonwealth Games opening ceremony flagbearer, leading the team at Gold Coast in 2018.

Now King and Walsh will lead out a 233-strong Kiwi team tomorrow at Alexander Stadium.

