By Kris Shannon in Birmingham

A silver medal, new personal best and the confidence to throw even further formed a well-deserved reward for the best night of Jacko Gill's career.

Twelve years after breaking Usain Bolt's record to become the youngest world junior athletics champion, Gill earned his first major senior prize by finishing second in the shot put final behind Tom Walsh.

The 27-year-old has experienced some low moments since that early high, most notably when he missed the last Commonwealth Games after being afflicted by a life-threatening heart condition.

But now, as shown in Birmingham, he's finding the kind of form that has Walsh looking over his shoulder.

A few factors led to Gill concluding today's final with a career-best throw of 21.90m. He thanked his parents for helping him through some mental struggles following his health problems, and particularly his mum, coaching him from the Alexander Stadium stands.

There's been a noticeable technique change, now spinning in the circle before releasing the shot. And, being hospitalised for eight days with myocarditis before a six-month convalescence, he's undergone what now appears a beneficial body change.

"It's one of the best moments I've had," Gill said of his silver-medal performance. "Just to come back from the heart stuff has been huge and a really big battle - I lost like 25-30kg after my heart issues and being in hospital.

Gill celebrates the throw that sealed silver. Photo / photosport.nz

"I'm actually weaker than I was eight years ago, and I've just been really working on the technique. In terms of injuries as well, my body's recovering better because I'm not loading up on weights so much.

"It's been a long process. I think the mental health stuff was huge. Just to come back and having such a long break when I love it so much is really hard. I'm just really happy at the moment and have got a good team around me."

That happiness, only enhanced by the result, was clear throughout the process of the shot put final.

Setting aside his third throw, Gill improved on each of his six attempts, culminating by breaking his previous personal best of 21.58m.

He initially thought, just maybe, his sixth and last effort of 21.90m could have been enough to knock Walsh off the top step of the podium, though the defending champion then went even bigger with his own final salvo of 22.26m.

"It felt really good, so I was stoked," Gill said, having come within 8cm of Walsh's best effort at the time. "I thought it was really close [to the lead] - maybe like a 20 per cent chance. So I was a little disappointed when I saw the measurement.

"It's my dream to throw 22 - it's what we train for. We don't to win gold medals, just to have that distance in mind. To hit the line and just be behind was exciting but disappointing.

"It wasn't the perfect throw, and I messed the first few up. So I think if I can get that good throw at the start, I'll have the confidence to push it even further from there."

Gill earned his first major senior medal in Birmingham. Photo / Getty

The presence of the man to his left on the podium will also assist in that aim, with Gill saying his battle with Walsh has kept him striving. The gold medallist, too, knows he'll have to stay sharp to remain in front of his compatriot.

"I know every year he's getting closer and closer to me," Walsh said. "It's going to be an interesting domestic season again next year.

"It's great for Jacko, it's great for shot put and it's great for athletics in New Zealand to have both of us there."