Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022: How Kiwi triathlete Hayden Wilde could still claim gold medal after confusion and controversy

4 minutes to read
Hayden Wilde was denied a chance at a gold medal after a controversial penalty - but there could be a twist to the tale. Photo / Photosport

Hayden Wilde was denied a chance at a gold medal after a controversial penalty - but there could be a twist to the tale. Photo / Photosport

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

By Kris Shannon in Birmingham

Hayden Wilde admitted he was clueless. Alex Yee didn't know anything about it.

But both were certain of one thing following the men's triathlon: the real shame of the contentious

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.