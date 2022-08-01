Corbin Strong races to gold in the men's track cycling's scratch race. Video / Sky Sport

Ellesse Andrews has won a fourth and final medal on the track at the Commonwealth Games, and this one was the most dominant of them all.

Andrews has won gold in the women's keirin after a masterclass of power and strategy all throughout the event.

In all three races, Andrews hit the front in the final laps and simply overpowered her opponents who were helpless to come past her.

In her first heat, she rode the opposition off her wheel on the final lap to win, in the second round she remarkably rode on the front for the final three laps to win in absurdly easy fashion, and in the final she stormed past a pair of Welsh riders in the finale to hold off England's Sophie Capewell by 0.05 seconds and go one better than her breakout silver medal in the event at the Olympics.

"I'm so overwhelmed," Andrews told Sky Sport. "I came here wanting to do my absolute best and leave everything out on the track, but I never could have imagined that this would be the final outcome."

Andrews explained her strategy to hit the front early came via a mentality to leave nothing to chance.

"I like to put myself in a position to win and to do that you need to do it in every round, you have to qualify in the first and second races to make it to the final so I'm racing every race like it's my last to ensure I can make it through the rounds."

However, that ruthless strategy was juxtaposed by her relaxed demeanour pre-race, which the 22-year-old says was crucial to maintaining a good mindset.

"I was really relaxed, I just wanted to come out here and have some fun.

"I've been so happy with my campaign and I wanted to go as hard as I could but it was most important for me that I had fun and enjoyed myself, because you're in such a good relaxed mindset when you're thinking about that stuff. The rest of the race just follows."

Andrews adds the keirin gold to her golds in the team sprint and individual sprint, as well as the silver medal she was credited with for helping out the team pursuit squad.

Ellesse Andrews has won four medals on the track. Photo / Photosport

Another member of that squad also added to her medal collection, with Michaela Drummond picking up her second medal of the Games, taking an excellent silver in the women's 10km scratch race.

Drummond found the wheel of cycling superstar and home favourite Laura Kenny in the final laps of the race, as Kenny charged down Scotland's Neah Evans.

The 24-year-old Drummond was unable to come around the powerful Kenny on the line, but her tactics saw her fly to a second silver.

The race had earlier been halted when Drummond's teammate Bryony Botha was involved in a crash which forced her out of the race.

After India's Meenakshi crashed, Botha was unable to avoid the fallen cyclist sliding to the bottom of the track, riding over the top of her. Botha came away relatively unscathed compared to Meenakshi, who was stretched off the velodrome, but Drummond ensured New Zealand's chances didn't go to waste.

Elsewhere at the velodrome, Nick Kergozou De La Boessiere finished fifth in the men's 1km time trial.

The Kiwi started slow but flew home in the final 500 metres to sit third, but had to wait on the final three riders – two of whom, Nicholas Paul (bronze) and Matt Glaetzer (gold) stormed past his time to consign him to fifth.