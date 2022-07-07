David Nyika was looking to repeat his gold-winning performance on the Gold Coast. Photosport

Olympic bronze medallist David Nyika has been ruled out of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games due to injury.

The 26-year-old has sustained bruising of bone marrow in his left hand following recent bouts in Australia and will be unable to compete for at least six weeks.

"I'm absolutely gutted to be missing out on the Games," said Nyika.

"I still haven't fully got my head around it. It is always an honour competing for New Zealand and I was really looking forward to trying to clinch a third gold in Birmingham."

Meanwhile boxer Emile Richardson has been added to the team to contest the U75kg category.

The New Zealand middleweight champion hails from Bulls and says he's looking forward to stepping into the ring in Birmingham.

"There's only one goal and that's to win the gold medal," said Richardson.

"I'm really looking forward to being at such a pinnacle event and competing against some of the best athletes in the world."

Boxing at the Commonwealth Games will begin on July 29th and finish on August 7th, with bouts to be held in the National Exhibition Centre.