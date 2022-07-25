Sophie Pascoe (far right) with teammates Erika Fairweather, Lewis Clareburt and Jesse Reynolds. Photo / NZOC

By Kris Shannon in Birmingham

Sophie Pascoe may have been made a dame in the New Year Honours but she's embracing a different title at these Commonwealth Games: camp mum.

The 19-time Paralympic medallist has opted for a vastly reduced programme in Birmingham, racing only the 100m freestyle on Saturday morning (NZT).

The schedule is in stark contrast to Pascoe's exhausting efforts at last year's Tokyo Olympics, where she pushed herself past her limits while winning four medals, and marks a new phase in the 29-year-old's career.

It also frees up Pascoe to adopt some different responsibilities among New Zealand's swimmers in Birmingham, able to focus on her young teammates once her competition wraps on the Games' opening night.

"These guys know that I've been around for a wee while and they're already adapting to me being camp mum," Pascoe said. "Being in that supportive role, I love being able to give back. That's what you do when you're an athlete - you share it with your teammates.

"With the heavy programme that I'm usually used to, I'm usually here, there and everywhere, and I miss other people's races or have to watch it back at home on the TV. So to be poolside with these guys every stroke of the way is really exciting.

"I hope that they enjoy that and get know that I'm here for them whenever they want. We're so proud of one another and we support one another, and if I can be in a different role aside from being an athlete, I'm so welcome to it."

That new role comes as Pascoe eyes the finish line in her glittering career, beginning to consider life beyond competitive swimming.

She vowed after the Tokyo Olympics to never again race in the 200m individual medley, having won the event for the fourth time but celebrating that gold medal only after blacking out, vomiting and requiring oxygen poolside.

And now, set to swim at her third Commonwealth Games, Pascoe was adamant she would feel no competitive pangs as the rest of the competition proceeded without her.

Dame Sophie Pascoe speaks to media in Birmingham. Photo / NZOC

"I'm absolutely focused on enjoying this one," she said. "[The 100m freestyle] is a race I really enjoy and also my training this year has been very different. I'm with a new coach in Brett Naylor and it's been an exciting journey training for just one race.

"It will look different to what I've been used to. Usually I finish a race and your mind already moves on to the next race, so I can completely focus solely on this one and give it absolutely everything.

"I don't know what the future's going to bring either so I'd love to know that I've executed the race perfectly after this last final."

Pascoe's chances of achieving that have been hindered by a "very challenging" preparation, coping in recent weeks with a bout of Covid-19 and the loss of her grandmother.

But she was confident she had recovered smoothly enough from the former - and knew that the latter would provide all the inspiration she needed in the pool.

"My nana was a very special person to me," Pascoe said. "She was my best friend and she's always the first person I called after I race.

"I'm sorry to not be able to have that in the next few days - that's going to be challenging in itself - but I know she's going to be there with me every stroke of the way. She's very much the motivation to go out and give it my all."