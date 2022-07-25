Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Commonwealth Games 2022: Dame Sophie Pascoe embraces new role in Birmingham

3 minutes to read
Sophie Pascoe (far right) with teammates Erika Fairweather, Lewis Clareburt and Jesse Reynolds. Photo / NZOC

Sophie Pascoe (far right) with teammates Erika Fairweather, Lewis Clareburt and Jesse Reynolds. Photo / NZOC

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

By Kris Shannon in Birmingham

Sophie Pascoe may have been made a dame in the New Year Honours but she's embracing a different title at these Commonwealth Games: camp mum.

The 19-time Paralympic medallist has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.