New Zealand's Hayden Wilde reacts after a 10 second penalty as England's Alex Yee wins the race. Photo / Photosport

Hayden Wilde has claimed New Zealand's first medal of the Commonwealth Games, taking silver in the triathlon on a day on mixed emotions in Birmingham.

The Kiwi led his good friend and rival Alex Yee for much of the race but a 10-second penalty incurred in the transition after the bike leg denied the crowd at Sutton Park the chance of a dramatic finish.

As the pair approached the finish line, they exchanged a fist bump and Wilde applauded the Englishman before heading for the penalty box, knowing gold was gone but having already done enough to take silver.

The penalty appeared questionable - Wilde was deemed to have removed his helmet too early - but Yee's undoubted strength on the run meant the result might have remained the same regardless.

Wilde was overheard calling the penalty "bullshit" to his support team immediately after the race.

Yee and Wilde were the undeniable favourites to claim the first gold medal handed out in Birmingham, having won silver and bronze in Tokyo last year before swapping victories in the World Triathlon Championship series.

And Wilde would have had serious designs on gold after a dream first two legs on a sunny morning in Birmingham, though knew Yee would finish fast on the run.

The 24-year-old Kiwi eventually had to cede top spot of the podium to his friend with Yee, based in nearby Loughborough, handing the hosts their first gold.

Wilde was in a relaxed mood at the startline, wearing the No 1 bib and waving to the crowd when introduced to a nice reception. The roar that followed the man immediately behind him, though, left no doubt that this was Yee's home turf.

But Wilde remained in front of Yee throughout the 750m swim, emerging third from the water in his weakest discipline. The frontrunners were grouped together tightly with compatriot Tayler Reid leading the way, stopping the clock in 8:34 with Wilde four seconds back and Yee trailing by 15s.

That set up a perfect scenario for Wilde to begin attacking the bike leg on a slightly hilly course that he thought would suit him - and with a teammate in tow to lend a hand.

Wilde and Reid joined with South African Jamie Riddle in forming a leading group of three and the trio immediately began working well together in a bid to extend their advantage.

With Wilde looking over his shoulder as the chasing pack initially remained in sight, the onus was on the Kiwi to extend his edge as much as possible, given Yee's strength on the run and a sprint distance that left little need to conserve energy. And after the first of four laps, that was just what Wilde had managed.

The lead trio stopped the clock at 15:57 at the first time check, with Yee 18 seconds in arrears. But despite Wilde taking several hard pulls on the front, that was where it appeared his advantage would remain.

Both Wilde and Yee boasted 5km personal bests of 13:29 on the track, but with some moderate hills adding complications, he would have been thrilled with the 16-second headstart he possessed after ending the bike leg in a time of 35:30.

Wilde immediately hit the front, but the transition penalty was soon announced - and Yee soon set about stalking his prey.

He cut Wilde's lead to seven seconds after an incredible first leg on the run through Sutton Park, showing too much strength on the hill.

As he finally went by Wilde at the top of one rise on the second lap, the Kiwi smiled tapped his friend and rival on the back, knowing silver was his but left to wonder whether he should have been sprinting for gold.