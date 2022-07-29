Voyager 2021 media awards
Commonwealth Games 2022: 10 athletes to watch - Niall Williams makes remarkable return to big stage after serious neck injury

3 minutes to read
After suffering a neck injury, Niall Williams was told she may never play sevens again. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Wells

By Kate Wells in Birmingham

The fact that Niall Williams is playing rugby sevens is an achievement in itself, let alone being named to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games for a second time.

