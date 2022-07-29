After suffering a neck injury, Niall Williams was told she may never play sevens again. Photo / Getty Images

By Kate Wells in Birmingham

The fact that Niall Williams is playing rugby sevens is an achievement in itself, let alone being named to represent New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games for a second time.

The 34-year-old tasted victory on the Gold Coast four years ago, with the Black Ferns Sevens beating Australia in extra time. She was hungry to add an Olympic gold to her medal collection in Tokyo last year until she suffered a serious neck injury just one month before the Olympics.

"It was just a freak accident at training," she recalls. "I didn't think much of it but in the days following it just got worse."

Williams was told she may never be able to play sport again after two discs in her neck compressed onto her spinal cord. She had to watch her sevens sisters stand on the top of the podium with a gold medal draped around their necks, while she watched on from TVNZ as part of their commentary team.

But her selection for Birmingham is much more meaningful because of her injury, which she overcame after a successful surgery.

"It's surreal after the year that I've had. But I'm still a little hesitant to be fully happy because I know how quickly things can change. I'm trying to stay positive and put my best foot forward every day."

Williams says the injury has changed her perspective not only on sevens, but on life.

"We all say 'play like it's your last time playing', and there's all these sayings. I did that, but it wasn't until I was told I wouldn't be able to play sports again that I realised how different I'd like to do things during my career," she says.

"I think I've come back into the programme trying to enjoy the off-field stuff more, like the friendships; just enjoying the life I get to live because I'm a paid athlete, rather than focusing too much on the outcome, if I'm going to make the team and what medal we get."

It's been just over a year since Williams suffered the injury, but she won't be taking a cautious approach on the field. She returned to the World Series in Toulouse in May, proving she's back to full strength.

"One thing about playing contact sport is if you ever feel like you're being cautious, you're probably not ready to play yet. If I start to think I won't put my head there or I'm not ready to tackle, I'm not ready.

"I made sure I did all of my rehab, we had a lot of boxes ticked and a lot of people were making sure I was in the right place mentally and physically before I took the field.

"I play with that all-or-nothing mentality and I don't have any qualms about my neck. I feel like I'm as strong as I can be and I'm in a good place."