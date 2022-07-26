The women's team pursuit will need to make a late change for the Commonwealth Games. Photosport

The New Zealand women's 4000m Team Pursuit track cycling team is in jeopardy at the Commonwealth Games with rider Ally Wollaston all but ruled out.

The New Zealand Cycling Team to Birmingham has confirmed that Wollaston suffered an injury to her wrist while riding for her Dutch professional road team.

Wollaston crashed on stage two of the Tour de France Femme yesterday.

She is having further tests but the New Zealand Olympic Committee confirmed in a press release that it is 'unlikely' Wollaston will be able to compete on the Commonwealth Games track.

Wollaston was due to line up on the track at London's Lee Valley VeloPark on Friday, before also competing on the road on the final day of the competition.

Cycling New Zealand High Performance Director Amy Taylor said they were currently working through the implications for the road and track teams.

Bryony Botha, Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman, and Wollaston are in the Commonwealth Games 4000m Pursuit team.

The event involves four cyclists, racing 16 laps (4,000m) of the track.

It is unlikely that female riders from the wider New Zealand cycling team would be able to step in for Wollaston.

A Cycling New Zealand spokesman said inquiries around potentially replacing Wollaston are being made and they'll know Wednesday evening New Zealand time if it's possible.

The only cycling reserves named for Birmingham were two male road riders.

The 21-year-old former world junior track champion was only meant to ride the first three stages before leaving for the Commonwealth Games,.

Equally adept on the road, Wollaston is the current under-23 road champion and elite criterium champion, and she won the GP of Morbihan for her Dutch NXTG Racing professional road team.

