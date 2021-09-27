Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Christopher Reive: Start of a large exodus? Why New Zealand's best athletes are moving overseas

4 minutes to read
Just days ago UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vowed people will "never see me fight in New Zealand ever again". Video / Israel Adesanya via YouTube

Just days ago UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vowed people will "never see me fight in New Zealand ever again". Video / Israel Adesanya via YouTube

Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

OPINION:

Everyone has a breaking point – and it seems New Zealand's top athletes are beginning to hit theirs.

Kiwi UFC lightweight contender Dan Hooker revealed this week that he and members of Auckland's City

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.