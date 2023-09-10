Christchurch United celebrate with the Chatham Cup. Photo / photosport.nz

Christchurch United again reign supreme in New Zealand club football.

They have claimed the Chatham Cup for a record-equalling seventh time, edging Melville United in a penalty shootout 4-2 on Sunday night, following the score being locked 2-2 after 120 minutes.

Christchurch captain Matt Todd-Smith stroked home the winning spot kick to cap a thrilling evening.

This game had everything and was a perfect way to celebrate 100 years of the Chatham Cup.

Across that century, it’s hard to imagine a more dramatic conclusion, as Melville goalkeeper Max Tommy scored in the 97th minute – with the last kick of the regulation period – to send the game into extra time.

He was an appropriate hero, as his saves had kept Melville in the game, when Christchurch United probably should have been out of sight, and was awarded the Jack Batty medal for player of the match.

The South Island team were deserved winners but did it the hard way, after leading 2-0 with just over 20 minutes to play, against a gallant Melville side.

They failed to take a number of chances – though Tommy was immense - but held their nerve in the shootout.

While it was tough for Melville - their third Cup final defeat - the result is further evidence of the resurgence of Christchurch United.

It was their first Cup triumph since 1990, drawing them level with University Mt Wellington.

After an even start, Christchurch United were quicker to find their rhythm. Their fluid formation caused problems for Melville and they were sharper in the final third.

After Daniel MacLennan volleyed over, the Scottish import created room for Todd-Smith, whose driven cross was diverted into his own net by Jerson Giraldo. Christchurch looked more dangerous, while containing the Melville threat. MacLennan forced a great save by Tommy, before the keeper was again alert to deny Eoghan Stokes.

Stokes was a stand-out, setting the tempo from centre midfield, choosing his passes astutely and offering a set piece threat. After getting free, his lay back was perfectly timed for Jago Godden, who found the post.

But another Christchurch goal seemed inevitable. It came from a corner, with Godden scrambling home from close range.

Thankfully, for the busloads of supporters that had made the trip north, the Hamilton team came to life after the break.

They switched to a back three and started to exert more pressure.

Ry McLeod hooked over from a corner, while on two other occasions crosses fizzed across the six-yard box, eluding a cluster of red shirts. Despite the chances, Christchurch should have gone further ahead, with MacLennan denied by a brilliant block from defender Erik Panzer.

Melville finally broke through in the 72nd minute, with Lucca Lim finding the far corner with a superb angled drive. Melville pushed and pushed, though he needed another double save from Tommy. McLeod flashed a late shot over the bar, before the luckless MacLennan hit the woodwork in the 90th minute. That would prove costly.

There was another flurry from Melville, as substitute Sean McDonnell headed wide. That felt like their last chance, before Tommy’s unlikely intervention following a Giraldo free kick. After Christchurch failed to clear the danger, the ball fell to Tommy, who volleyed home to cue a delirious celebration.

Christchurch had the better of the extra period but couldn’t make it count, with MacLennan again denied by Tommy, while the referee seemed to miss a Melville handball in the dying stages.

Christchurch had the early initiative in the penalty shootout – before another Tommy save dragged the score back to 2-2. But Christchurch custodian Scott Morris denied Jakob England, allowing Todd-Smith his moment.

Earlier in the afternoon, Western Springs claimed their Kate Sheppard Cup for the second time, prevailing 2-1 over Wellington United in the final.

They dominated the match but were profligate, needing an 89th-minute goal from 15-year-old substitute Ela Jerez to seal the victory.

2023 Chatham Cup final

Christchurch United 2 (Jerson Giraldo og 11′, Jago Godden 36′)

Melville United AFC 2 (Lucca Lim 72′, Max Tommy 90+6′)

Penalty shootout 4-2

2023 Kate Sheppard Cup final

Western Springs 2 (Sam Tawharu 38′, Ela Jerez 89′)

Wellington United 1 (Jemma Roberson 55′)