They said they are concerned about how soon Mesheryakova will return to the community given the impact they allege her coaching methods have had on their daughters.

“While I understand there is a process to follow, we are just upset it took so long to get a result, and how many other gymnasts were afraid to speak out,” one mother told the Herald.

“I am deeply dissatisfied with the punishment given to the coach involved, serious misconduct regarding the poor treatment of children is not something to be ignored,” another mother said.

Nelson said: “A finding of serious misconduct as defined by the GNZ Complaints Policy against Ms Elena Mesheryakova, while coaching at Christchurch United Gymnastics Club, has been made.”

GNZ said its Sport Integrity Unit “considered the investigator’s report in line with policy and then issued appropriate sanctions and recommendations, some of which are public and some that are not”.

GNZ confirmed the following sanctions:

Suspension from coaching at GNZ-affiliated clubs and any GNZ-endorsed events for period of six weeks from March 1, including both in-person and remote coaching. It will conclude on April 15.

A Personal Development Plan (PDP) to be developed in conjunction with Christchurch United to support Mesheryakova in addressing issues identified through this process. Progress towards completion of the PDP is a requirement before returning to coaching.

A recommendation to Gymnastics NZ that Mesheryakova is not considered for international selection for 12 months.

The Herald understands complaints about Mesheryakova were sent to GNZ as far back as late 2023. The national body notified the community of the outcome of the investigation as late as February 28 this year.

Mesheryakova was named as a finalist for high performance coach of the year at the Canterbury Sport and Recreation awards in 2024 after GNZ was made aware of allegations against her.

In response to questions about the outcome, GNZ told the Herald it has an expectation the suspension would be enforced. “The coach’s club and membership have been advised of the sanction.”

GNZ said the personal development plan for the coach would “address the behaviours that led to the finding of serious misconduct”.

“GNZ is working with the club to put an appropriate plan in place. The [GNZ Sport Integrity Unit] will review the proposed plan prior to the coach returning to coaching to ensure it is fit for purpose.”

Frustrated by the outcome of GNZ’s investigation, one mother said that in her opinion Mesheryakova should be reprimanded indefinitely.

The Herald understands one athlete developed serious health issues after training under Mesheryakova for years.

Another gymnast claims to have suffered extreme anxiety, manifesting itself physically, as a result of Mesheryakova’s harsh methods.

Girls would allegedly expect criticism instead of praise from Mesheryakova – even after securing victory – and some would hide to avoid her.

Mesheryakova is said to have weighed children in front of their teammates. She would also allegedly discourage family holidays, suggesting the athletes didn’t care enough about gym.

The Herald understands a child passed out after being pushed beyond her physical limit by Mesheryakova.

Allegedly, children were sometimes forced to spend an entire session of up to four hours in a split position.

Parents have claimed that Mesheryakova would allegedly single kids out, judging their body sizes in front of fellow gymnasts.

Mesheryakova “always told them to leave food on their plate”, a mum has claimed.

The Herald understands the coach’s methods included yelling at the gymnasts, telling them what they could and couldn’t eat, keeping the kids up to 45 minutes late in the gym until they got a drill correct, pushing the kids too hard and overstretching them.

“She would also tell us off if we made doctor or dentist appointments in gym time,” a mother said. “She thought they should be made in school time as school wasn’t as important as gym.”

Parents are calling on GNZ to take further action, as they fear for other young athletes.

One parent the Herald spoke to believes: “The actions taken do not reflect the severity of the situation, nor do they adequately prioritise the safety and wellbeing of the young individuals affected, and those who could be affected in the future. This outcome sends the wrong message about accountability and responsibility in safeguarding children.

“It is crucial that more substantial measures are taken to ensure that such behaviour is not tolerated and that the safety of all children in similar environments is safeguarded with the utmost seriousness.”

GNZ told the Herald it had developed resources to support athletes and coaches “to enable positive gymnastics experiences”. The resources cover “training guidelines, competition attire and a coach development framework”.

The Herald has made multiple requests to Mesheryakova for comment without reply.

