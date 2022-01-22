Newcastle United's Chris Wood during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture date: Saturday January 22, 2022. Photo / Getty Images.

Chris Wood received a mixed reception as his new club Newcastle United scored an important victory in their EPL relegation battle.

Wood continues to divide opinion after his $50m move from another struggling club Burnley.

And he again failed to impress the media pundits despite Newcastle's vital victory over Leeds United.

But one delighted Newcastle fan has claimed Wood represented "the best 20 million pounds ever spent" because the hapless EPL club has secured four points from a possible six since the Kiwi arrived.

The big All White striker also got a glowing report card from his manager after the 1 - 0 victory at Leeds, one of Wood's many former clubs.

Eddie Howe put the victory down to the "power of recruitment" pinpointing Wood and England defender Kieran Trippier as key performers.

Newcastle's fitness under previous manager Steve Bruce had been criticised, and Howe saved a special mention for Wood's display against a famously fit Leeds team.

"Wood and Trippier were magnificent for the team," said Howe, who was appointed manager after the mega-rich Saudi consortium bought Newcastle United in October.

"I thought they made huge contributions to the match and that's the power if you can get it right, you can elevate the team."

Howe added that Wood "gave us a platform as well from the central position - his work rate was tireless."

Leeds fans tried to put Wood off his game with the taunt "all that money and you signed Chris Wood" and by calling him "greedy" according to reports.

Newcastle forward Chris Wood reacts on the final whistle after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Watford at St. James Park. Photo / Getty Images.

The BBC said he had "another quiet game and twice failed to connect when set up by Trippier and Ryan Frazer."

The Guardian reported that a "shortage of crosses left centre-forward Wood largely isolated as Newcastle scored just their second win of the season".

But one football site praised his aerial ability saying Wood won 14 of 21 duels which was more than the rest of the players in the game combined. His 22 completed passes was highest in the Newcastle side.

🇳🇿 Chris Wood won more attacking aerial duels (14/21) than both Newcastle and Leeds players combined. He also completed more passes (22) than any of his teammates.



Hold the ball and pass. 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/NE9NYpLMN0 — Mozo Football (@MozoFootball) January 22, 2022

A Newcastle fan with handle 'Fush and Chups' tweeted the club had "lifted from 19th to 18th" since Wood's arrival".

"I'm just going to say that's the best 20m (pounds) ever spent".

Wood move from Burnley has created a lot of interest because it involved so much money for an average player by EPL standards.

One recruitment analyst rated Wood as the EPL's 26th best striker, with a clear inference Newcastle had paid too much for him.