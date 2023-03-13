Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Chris Rattue’s winners and losers: Things don’t seem to be going Scott Robertson’s way

Chris Rattue
By
7 mins to read
Crusaders coach Scott "Razor" Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders coach Scott "Razor" Robertson. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

LOSER (maybe): Scott Robertson

I’ve got no idea where the All Blacks coaching battle between Scott Robertson and Jamie Joseph stands. But things just don’t seem to be going Robertson’s way.

He was once

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport